Guilty plea for cop who inappropriately touched 7 students

Skip to main content
Former school police officer pleads guilty to inappropriately touching 7 students

Former school police officer pleads guilty to inappropriately touching 7 students

He was working as a school resource officer at the time of the incidents, authorities said.

Cottage Grove Police Department, Facebook

He was working as a school resource officer at the time of the incidents, authorities said.

A former high school resource officer accused of inappropriately touching numerous female students has pleaded guilty. 

Adam G. Pelton, assigned to Park High School at the time of the incidents, filed his guilty plea Monday in Washington County Court. The 42-year-old's plea covers all seven felony criminal sexual conducts counts that had been filed against him in February of 2020.

Pelton was a sworn Cottage Grove police officer and working as a school resource officer at Park High School when the behavior occurred from 2018-19, prosecutors said.

Seven victims told investigators that Pelton was keen to seek out hugs from female students, including them, and would go out of his way to touch their buttocks while doing so. The victims were all under the age of 18 at the time. Pelton also added one of them on Snapchat and two or three times asked her over the app to "send nudes," the charges state.

The petition does not include any sentencing parameters though notes Pelton, who is from River Falls, Wisconsin, may ask the court for a departure from the guidelines. Sentencing is set for June 24, 2022. 

The investigation into Pelton began on Oct. 4, 2019, when authorities learned that multiple female students said Pelton touched their buttocks over their clothing. In conversations with seven students that followed, all of them reported similar encounters, with some saying he touched them inappropriately multiple times a week over the course of a few months during that school year, according to the complaint.

Two victims were so bothered by the behavior that they stopped initiating hugs with Pelton, though he continued to seek out hugs, the complaint says. The students said they saw Pelton touch other girls' buttocks as well.

Some of the incidents were seen on school surveillance cameras, but most of the sexual contact happened inside his office, with students saying "the hugs given outside his office were different from the hugs given inside his office." 

When one victim was asked if she or her friends had reported his actions, she responded: "We aren't going to say anything. I mean, he's a police officer." 

Next Up

Camerata apartments
MN News

Police negotiating with suspect after fire at Twin Cities apartment building

The fire was reported at the Hoigaard Village apartment complex Tuesday morning.

USATSI_17324496_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Can Jesse Davis avoid the Vikings' guard graveyard?

The Vikings are taking another stab to fill their right guard spot

Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 12.20.54 PM
MN Weather

Big storm to dump smorgasbord of precipitation on MN, WI

The Twin Cities might get in on the snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 2.33.25 PM
MN News

Guilty plea for cop who inappropriately touched 7 students

He was working as a school resource officer at the time of the incidents, authorities said.

UnitedHealth Group
MN Business

UnitedHealth buys in-home care company for $5.4 billion

The Louisiana-based company employs 30,000 people.

stackburgers dQ
MN Food & Drink

Dairy Queen revamps burger offerings, launches 5 new 'Stackburgers'

It's the fast-food chain's biggest menu expansion in two decades.

free covid tests screengrab
MN Coronavirus

How to order your free at-home rapid COVID tests

Minnesota residents were able to start placing their orders Tuesday morning.

covid-19, coronavirus, PPE
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 29

The test positivity rate on a seven day rolling average is 2.8%.

brahms mount
MN Shopping

Faribault Mill buys Maine blanket maker, drops 'Woolen' from name

Faribault Mill has rebranded after acquiring a cotton blanket maker.

Police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Man rams vehicle, fires shots after being served protection order

The incident happened about 40 minutes after the 36-year-old had been served.

champlin
MN News

Woman, 35, found fatally stabbed in yard of Champlin home

A 44-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in Fargo.

shakopee crash backup
MN News

Crash closes Hwy. 169 southbound in Shakopee

The crash happened about 6:24 a.m.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 2.33.25 PM
MN News

Charges: School resource officer touched students' butts, asked for nude pics

The 40-year-old worked at Park High School in Cottage Grove.

mark kosloski - chisago county jail
MN News

4 years for former coach who sexually assaulted 2 students

He pleaded guilty in two separate cases last fall.

unsplash - weights weight room
MN News

Charges: Teacher screamed at student in weight room, pulled her up by ankles

The student was "cowering" during the incident and "visibly shaken," authorities say.

P Martin - Anoka County Jail - Fridley school bus - 11.10.21
MN News

Charges: Twin Cities school bus driver chased, tackled middle school student

The school's cameras caught the entire attack, authorities say.

South Education Center Richfield Joe Nelson 3
MN News

2 students charged with murder in Richfield school shooting

One of the victims was found in the vestibule, being held by a school staff member.

Reyel Simmons photo 1 - complaint - crop
MN News

MN TikToker accused of faking federal agent life pleads guilty

He told his 10,000 followers he was a Homeland Security agent — authorities say it was a lie.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

School bus driver charged in fatal hit-and-run will plead guilty

Another motorist told the driver to call 911, but he instead got on the bus and drove off, charges say.

derek chauvin
MN News

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal civil rights charges in 2 cases

Prosecutors said he violated the rights of both George Floyd and, in 2017, a 14-year-old boy.