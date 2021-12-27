Former mayor ID'd as man fatally struck by deputy driving squad car

Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Former St. Michael mayor identified as man fatally struck by deputy driving squad car
Former St. Michael mayor identified as man fatally struck by deputy driving squad car

Harry Welter was in his driveway when he was hit.
Bob Zahler via City of St. Michael

Harry Welter was in his driveway when he was hit.

The Minnesota man killed after being struck by a deputy that was responding to a medical call is being remembered as a dedicated public servant and beloved community member.

Harold "Harry" Welter was in his St. Michael driveway Thursday evening when a deputy in a squad car hit him, the State Patrol says. The 84-year-old Walter was taken to an emergency room in Maple Grove, but died of his injuries. A funeral service for Welter is scheduled for Thursday at St. Michael Catholic Church.

Welter has a long history of public service.

He was a firefighter with the St. Michael Fire Department for 23 years, the city said in a statement, a city council member from 1977-87, and then mayor from 1987-91. In addition, he was an active member of the St. Michael Lions Club for almost 5 years, and offered to clean the Great River Regional Library at the Colonial Mall for free in the early 2000s.

"Welter was a lifelong resident and served our community in numerous ways over the course of many years," the city's statement says. "He will be deeply missed."

The deputy behind the wheel of the squad that struck Welter has been identified as 37-year-old Dustin Hatzenbeller. The State Patrol said Hatzenbeller was responding to a medical emergency at the time of the collision. The State Patrol is investigating.

According to the Star Tribune, the Wright County chief deputy says Hatzenbeller is on paid administrative leave and has been cooperative.

