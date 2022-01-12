Former state lawmaker, sled dog musher Frank Moe has died

A former northern Minnesota lawmaker and sled dog musher has died.

Frank Moe, a Democrat who represented Beltrami, Cass and Itasca counties at the State Capitol from 2005-2008, died on Wednesday after battling inoperable brain cancer, according to a post on his Facebook page.

He died "peacefully in his sleep with Sherri (his wife) next to him talking him through the other side," a Go Fund Me page set up on his behalf said. "He was blessed to have his beloved mother, Vonda, in the room, as well as numerous friends. Frank knew today would be his last with us."

According to a Jan. 10 Facebook post, Moe decided on Saturday that he wanted to stop his cancer treatment and has begun hospice care.

Moe was an educator, outdoor enthusiast, sled dog owner (Moetown Kennels), and more. During his time at the legislature, he was on the environment and natural resources committee and was the assistant minority leader.

He was an environmental advocate. In 2012, he arrived at the State Capitol in St. Paul after eight days of travel via dog sled from Grand Marais to deliver petitions regarding sulfide mining in northern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.

Those who knew him are sharing memories of him on social media. Here's a sampling.

The Go Fund Me page has raised more than $100,000. Moe's wife is listed as the beneficiary.