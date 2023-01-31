Skip to main content
Former U.S. Senator for Minnesota Dave Durenberger dies at 88

Credit: Ellen Canderson via Flickr

Durenberger served two terms before his disgraceful exit in the mid-1990s.

Dave Durenberger, the longtime former U.S. Senator for Minnesota, has died at the age of 88.

The St. Cloud native died at his home in St. Paul on Tuesday, it has been confirmed, with his death sparking a flurry tributes from Minnesota's political community.

Dr. Brian Bruess, president of his Alma Mater, Saint John's University, said: "Today our country lost a patriotic American, Minnesota lost a skilled statesman, and Saint John’s lost a great Johnnie."

Durenberger served in the U.S. Senate from 1978 to 1995, winning reelection in 1982 and 1988 and did not run for reelection in 1994, at which point he was succeeded by Rod Grams.

He chaired the Senate Finance Committee's health subcommittee, helped inspire the Minnesota Citizens Forum on Health Care Costs under former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, and was later chair of the National Institute of Health Policy at the University of St. Thomas. 

Among those paying tribute is current Democratic U.S. Senator for Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, who said: "Senate Dave Durenberger was a true public servant. He was a dedicated legislator who was always guided by his devotion to bipartisanship and improving people's lives.

"His work to advance the Americans with Disabilities Act and prohibit discrimination against people with disabilities changed millions of lives for the better and made our nation stronger."

Rent controversy

His departure from the Senate came six years after the Select Committee on Ethics received a complaint in September 1988 accusing Durenberger of misusing U.S. Senate funds, which resulted in a formal censure in 1990 for ethics violations.

An investigation determined that Durenberger, from 1984 to 1989, hid his ownership of a Minneapolis condominium that he stayed at while visiting Minnesota. While he stayed at his home, he sought reimbursement for rent paid to the tune of more than $40,000. 

According to U.S. Senate records, the reimbursements covered all of Durenberger's annual costs on the condo.

He also received $100,000 for speaking engagements that were supposedly related to a book he had authored, though the investigation revealed that he was invited to speak because of his status as a senator, not because of the book – and that was a violation of the Senate's code of conduct. 

The Minnesota Supreme Court suspended Durenberger's Minnesota law license on Jan. 11, 1991, later reinstating it in 2000. 

