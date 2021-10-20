October 21, 2021
Publish date:

Former UN official ID'd as pedestrian killed in Alexandria

The native of Finland retired in 2005 and was living in Golden Valley.
Author:
Mauno Silpala

The 76-year-old man who was killed after being hit by a driver in Alexandria last week has been identified as a former United Nations official who lived in Golden Valley. 

Mauno Silpala was struck around 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 14 at 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street in Alexandria. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. 

The driver, a 39-year-old Alexandria woman, stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with the police. Police have not said what led to the crash. 

Silpala is a native of Finland who came to the U.S. for school, his obituary said. He graduated from Carleton College in Northfield in 1970.

He went on to work for the United Nations, living abroad for many years, until he retired in 2005. He retired to the United States and "enjoyed supporting humanitarian interests," his obituary said, adding he "visited Finland often."

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren. A celebration of life is planned for Monday in Anoka, followed by his interment at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. 

