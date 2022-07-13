Skip to main content
Former Woodbury HS girls basketball coach wins defamation lawsuit

Former Woodbury HS girls basketball coach wins defamation lawsuit

The outcome means a parent owes Nathan McGuire $50,000 and a signed letter admitting she lied about him.

The outcome means a parent owes Nathan McGuire $50,000 and a signed letter admitting she lied about him.

A former Woodbury High School girls' basketball coach has won a defamation lawsuit against a parent, stating that the parent's lies cost him his coaching job and almost jeopardized his teaching career.

The case was expected to go to a jury trial, however, Julie Bowlin agreed on Monday to settle it, agreeing to pay Nathan McGuire $50,000 through a life insurance policy and signed a three-page letter that details the lies she spread about McGuire.

The letter can now be used if McGuire wants to re-apply to positions to better explain his past, according to McGuire's attorney, Donald Chance Mark Jr.

It all stemmed from Bowlin's seventh-grade daughter playing for McGuire's 2011-2012 Academy of Holy Angels basketball team. Her daughter then went to Woodbury High School — where McGuire also worked. Court documents state the mother became angry at McGuire for not giving her then-freshman daughter playing time on the varsity team. 

Bowlin's daughter never played a game for the Royals and ultimately left the school in December 2013. Bowlin embarked on a quest to "take down" the coach, according to the lawsuit.

A three-page letter Bowlin signed revealed the lies she told people that resulted in McGuire's "wrongful termination." She admitted to lying about the following:

  • McGuire "inappropriately touched, pushed, bullied, recruited and otherwise emotionally maltreated her daughter."
  • McGuire was jailed while at Woodbury High School for the claims above.
  • McGuire had been "terminated" from Holy Angels prior to coming to Woodbury and parents had brought complaints against him.

She also recruited other parents in 2014 to file complaints against McGuire, hoping to get the Minnesota Department of Education to investigate his role as a kindergarten teacher. The Star Tribune reports that McGuire has been a kindergarten teacher in the same district since 1999 without any complaints made against him.

These accusations were made against McGuire to get him "put on paid suspension and better yet, terminat[ed] as a girls basketball coach and possibly lose his teaching license," the lawsuit reads. 

The school district ended up not renewing McGuire's coaching contract in 2014. He spent some time coaching in other school districts before he applied to coach again for South Washington County Schools in 2019. However, the school district stated he was banned from working for them.

McGuire is currently a teacher at Armstrong Elementary School in Cottage Grove, according to the school district's website.

Bring Me The News also reached out to Bowlin's attorney, Timothy Alan O'Brien, for comment Wednesday but have yet to hear back.

Next Up

NathanMcGuireSouthWashingtonCoSchools
MN News

Former Woodbury HS girls basketball coach wins defamation lawsuit

The outcome means a parent owes Nathan McGuire $50,000 and a signed letter admitting she lied about him.

ATV
MN News

4-year-old boy killed in Minnesota ATV crash

The sheriff's office said a 6-year-old boy was also treated for minor injuries.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 2.57.27 PM
WI News

Wisconsin GOP governor candidate doesn't rule out overturning 2020 election

A Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate said he'd "need to see the details" on a bill to overturn the 2020 election results.

Joey Chestnut
Minnesota Life

Joey Chestnut coming to Minnesota for rib-eating contest

Bring a wet wipe...

IDS Center
MN News

Nearly half the floors of IDS Center evacuated due to flooding

According to the building's owner, the 26th floor and above were evacuated.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 12.43.05 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

An Evening with Cary Elwes will include Q&A, 'Princess Bride' screening

Elwes will appear at the Fitzgerald Theater later this year.

farming field
MN News

Minnesota farmer charged with $46M organic grain sales fraud

James Clayton Wolf faces three counts of wire fraud in the case.

image
MN Food & Drink

'Upscale' brewery with golf simulator planned for Chanhassen

Take a look inside the plans for Hackamore Brewing Company.

Emagine Movie Theater in Eagan
MN News

Injuries after firework set off in Eagan movie theater

Police said "several" people were treated for minor injuries.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman dead, Iowa man jailed after head-on crash

The driver of the Nissan, 79-year-old Shirley Emma Friebe, of Eagle Bend, died in the crash.

image
MN Food & Drink

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks to open fifth Twin Cities location

The fast-casual eatery is expanding.

Dennis Molla
MN News

Charges: Trump fan who blamed BLM/Antifa for fire started it himself

The 29-year-old from Brooklyn Center is facing two wire fraud charges.

Related

MN News

Ventura's defamation case to stay in Minnesota

MN News

Judge OKs lawsuit by teen suspended from school over a tweet

Juan Ramos, standing outside of his Taco Chon Mexican Grill, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
MN News

Firm takes on case defending Taco Chon against Taco John's lawsuit

The local Mexican restaurant is fighting a case presented by Taco John's over naming rights, among other things.

MN News

Girls' basketball coach charged with sexually assaulting babysitter

The victim, now 13, said she had been assaulted by the coach for two years.

MN News

Author's widow testifies as Ventura's defamation trial opens

Proctor football
MN News

Former Proctor HS football player pleads guilty to sexual assault of teammate

The case will also remain in juvenile court, with conditions.

hockey
MN News

MN hockey coach fired after YouTube vid shows alleged attempt to solicit boy

The Minnesota Wilderness is a Cloquet-based American Tier II junior hockey team.

Larry Myers
MN News

Charges: Faribault man fatally punched veteran in road rage incident

The victim ended up in a hospital with a breathing tube keeping him alive, until he was removed from life support last week.