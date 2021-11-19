Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Former youth basketball coach convicted of sexually assaulting players
The assaults happened between 2015-2020.
A former youth basketball coach has been convicted on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges in connection to four separate cases. 

Hennepin County Judge Martha Ann Holton-Dimick found Aaron Hjermstad, 42, of Brooklyn Center, guilty of sexually abusing four elementary school children he coached between 2015-2020. 

He was a teacher and coach at the Mastery School and Hospitality House Youth Development in Minneapolis.

"Our family is grateful and relieved that the judge was able to see the truth and hold Hjermstad accountable," the mother of one of the boys Hjermstad abused said in a statement via Anderson and Associates.

"A guilty verdict will not erase what this perpetrator was allowed to do to my child, but I hope that knowing the man who abused him will be held accountable for what he did provides a positive step on my son's journey to healing."

Hjermstad, who waived his right to a jury trial, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual, fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, solicitation of a child, and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the cases. 

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2022, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said. He's expected to receive 144 months (12 years) in prison.

