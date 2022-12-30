Four now charged in MOA killing; one suspected gunman at-large

One of two suspected gunmen accused in the killing of a 19-year-old St. Paul man inside Mall of America last week is at-large, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Prosecutors in Hennepin County have charged 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright and 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet, both from Minneapolis, with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting that left Johntae Hudson dead inside the Nordstrom store on Dec. 23.

Two additional suspects, both 17-year-old boys from the Twin Cities area, were also charged Thursday with second-degree riot for their alleged involvement in the incident.

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Longstreet, who authorities believe to be out-of-state. Charges against Longstreet were filed around 3:15 p.m. Thursday in juvenile court.

Court documents allege Adams-Wright and Longstreet pulled guns on Hudson while the two other boys prevented him from escaping.

Charging documents state clothing displays partially obstructed the scene from the view of surveillance cameras, but Longstreet is allegedly shown pointing a gun at Hudson before a muzzle flash is seen.

Cameras also allegedly captured Adams-Wright standing over Hudson in a "shooting stance" more before gunfire broke out.

Hudson suffered eight gunshot wounds and three grazing wounds and died on-scene, despite life-saving efforts from witnesses and emergency responders.

Court documents state a woman who'd been shopping with her daughter also sustained a grazing wound in the shooting.