Four charged in fatal botched robbery of prostitute's customer in St. Paul

Four people have now been charged in connection to the killing of a White Bear Lake man during a robbery in a St. Paul parking garage in August.

Alexander Christoff, 37, was fatally shot on Aug. 29. Police said a prostitute identified him as a good, wealthy target to rob, and a group of four men conspired to rob him in a parking garage at the SpringHill Suites, 472 Jackson St., St. Paul. But when he didn't comply, they shot him.

Prosecutors this week charged the alleged prostitute, Danell Ann Christner, 37, of Maplewood, and Leneil James Colbert Jr., 31, of St. Cloud, with second-degree murder in connection to the incident.

Two other suspects were previously charged in the case. Anthony Melvin Lamont Curtis Pryor, 20, of St. Paul, was charged in September with two counts of second-degree murder, and Tarrance Daronze Hardie, 27, of St. Paul, was charged in October with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

A fifth suspect who is named in the criminal complaints against the other four has not yet been charged.

According to the criminal complaints, police learned Christoff had contacted a prostitute, later identified as Christner, on Aug. 28, and they were seen together on parking ramp surveillance footage.

Immediately after Christner left Christoff's hotel room, she called Colbert telling him Christoff had a lot of money, drugs and a nice car, and she gave him Christoff's hotel room number, the complaint alleges.

Cell tower data showed Colbert was with Pryor, Hardie, and the other suspect who hasn't yet been charged at a bar in downtown St. Paul prior to the shooting. Surveillance video shows the four leaving the bar. Pryor, Hardie and the other suspect get into a car and drive off, while Colbert goes back into the bar.

Police say Pryor, Hardie and the other suspect drove to the parking ramp to rob Christoff of drugs, money, his jewelry and his Audi.

Christoff entered the ramp around 12:24 a.m. and was sitting in his Audi when the suspects drove up and blocked in the Audi. They got out, pulled their guns, and banged on Christoff's window. He refused to open the door and instead put the Audi in reverse, crashing into the suspects' vehicle.

One of the suspects shot and broke the Audi's window and then Pryor fired three shots, hitting Christoff, the complaint says.

A witness in the ramp heard the incident and ran toward Christoff, finding him lying on the ground, charges say. He tried to call 911 but the phone wasn't working, so he put Christoff in the Audi and drove him to the hospital at 12:40 a.m. Christoff died soon after.

After the shooting, Pryor went back to the bar and met Colbert, the complaint said. They went to an area where there were no surveillance cameras, and went Colbert returned he looked agitated and angry.

Colbert went on to call and text Christner dozens of times. Christner told police Colbert told her to sell her car, get rid of her phone and to move because "a guy might be dead," the complaint alleges.

Police found the car the suspects drove in a body shop in Hopkins on Sept. 14 and used information from the car to find Pryor, who they arrested the next day, charges said.

Pryor told police he didn't kill anyone and it "wasn't supposed to go down like that — it was a simple robbery" and Christoff was the target, the complaint alleges.

Christoff suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder that caused lacerations to his lung, diaphragm, liver and abdominal aorta. He also had a gunshot wound to his right leg, the complaint said. He died of blood loss due to the "distant" gunshot wounds, with the medical examiner ruling his death a homicide.