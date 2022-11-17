Skip to main content
Four children aged 3-12 die in northern Iowa house fire

Four children aged 3-12 die in northern Iowa house fire

The tragic fire happened just before sunrise on Wednesday.

GoFundMe

The tragic fire happened just before sunrise on Wednesday.

A pre-dawn house fire in northern Iowa claimed the lives of four children on Wednesday. 

The horrific fire was reported around 5 a.m. in Mason City, about 35 miles south of the Minnesota border. Mason City Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the home, located at 509 N. Washington Ave., to flames on the first and second floors. 

Firefighters got the victims out of the home, but four boys didn't survive their injuries. They have been identified as 3-year-old Phenix Mcleur, 6-year-old Drako Mcluer, 10-year-old Odin Thor Mcluer and 12-year-old John Michael Mcluer. 

A GoFundMe was launched for the family and the mother of the boys to help with funeral costs. It has raised $7,500 so far.

There were two survivors: a 55-year-old and an 11-year-old child, who were able to escape the house, according to the fire department. Their identities have not been revealed. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 11.47.24 AM
MN Business

Winnebago to open technology innovation center in the Twin Cities

The company is North America's leading manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.

FB_IMG_1668546705027
Sponsored Story

Let the good times roll

Minnesota Roller Derby is back!

Williams Uptown Pub and Peanut Bar
MN Food & Drink

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes for good

A sign on the door says the bar has permanently closed.

McCluer
MN News

Four children aged 3-12 die in northern Iowa house fire

The tragic fire happened just before sunrise on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 1.59.52 PM
MN Business

Target claims 'organized crime' contributed to $400M loss

Target's anti-theft measures have been particularly noticeable in downtown Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 9.52.16 AM
MN Lifestyle

Give to the Max Day 2022: Here's how you can help local nonprofits

Today is the 14th annual Give to the Max Day.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 8.32.49 AM
MN News

Rogers High School student ID'd as victim in fatal Plymouth shooting

Police say two suspects are at large.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 8.07.54 AM
MN Shopping

Target announces launch of its 'biggest ever' Black Friday sale

It comes a day after the retailer announced a major drop in profits.

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 5.46.58 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Actress and singer Christina Milian spotted filming in Duluth

A local nail salon has received a boost from the film production.

Amore Uptown
MN Food & Drink

Amore in Uptown to close, be replaced by new Kim Bartmann restaurant

The Italian restaurant's final day of service will be Sunday.

image
MN News

Police: Fleeing suspect smashes into Paul Bunyan Mall entrance

The mall said its main entrance will remain closed until further notice due to the incident.

Malcolm Jon Harrington
MN News

Jan Malcolm, John Harrington to leave roles in Walz cabinet

Education Commissioner Heather Mueller also won't be seeking reappointment.

Related

Saxon Point Lake Superior
WI News

Iowa man dies after boat capsizes on Lake Superior

The boat capsized near Marble Point just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

fire
MN News

Boy dies in overnight house fire in eastern Minnesota

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday, June 20.

fire, firefighter
WI News

Dad and 2 children killed in western Wisconsin house fire

A devastating house fire happened early Thursday morning.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

House fire victim dies days after being rescued by Minneapolis firefighters

A cat was also killed in the fire and two firefighters were treated at HCMC.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman dead, Iowa man jailed after head-on crash

The driver of the Nissan, 79-year-old Shirley Emma Friebe, of Eagle Bend, died in the crash.

fire, firefighter
MN News

Woman dies after becoming trapped in Waseca house fire

Police tried to enter the home but heavy smoke prevented them from getting inside.

fire, flames
MN News

Woman dies 2 days after house fire in south Minneapolis

The fired happened Wednesday, Nov. 6.

lake water
MN News

Minnesota father-of-five dies in drowning accident in Iowa

It happened at a campground in Sioux County, Iowa.