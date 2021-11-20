Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Four children missing from home in St. Anthony, Minnesota
Publish date:

Four children missing from home in St. Anthony, Minnesota

Police are seeking help finding the four siblings.
Author:

MN BCA

Police are seeking help finding the four siblings.

Four young siblings have been reported missing from their home in St. Anthony in the Twin Cities.

An alert was shared by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension from the St. Anthony Police Department, which is looking for four siblings aged 12-16.

They are 16-year-old Joshua Vanderslice, and 12-year-olds Rose Vanderslice, Katelyn Crosser, and Rosalina Crosser.

They were seen leaving their home on foot at around 5 p.m. Friday.

Joshua is described as being 5'7" tall and weighing about 125 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and "high-functioning autism," per police. He was last seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Rose, Katelyn, and Rosalina are all around 5'2", weighing around 95 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Rose and Katelyn were last seen wearing blue shorts, and Rosalina was also wearing shorts.

If you see the children or know where they are, call 911 or police at 952-258-5334.

