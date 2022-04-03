Four hospitalized after drunk driver crashes SUV in Carlton County

Four passengers were hospitalized after a drunk driver rolled over an SUV in Carlton County Saturday night.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash on the 1400 Block of County Road 4 in Twin Lakes Township at around 10:15 p.m.

The driver of an SUV left the road and crashed into a driveway approach of a nearby house, causing the car to roll over.

The SUV had four passengers, all of whom were wearing their seatbelts. The passengers were all taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is “unknown,” the department stated in a Sunday release.

The driver refused medical attention. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. He was taken into custody and awaits charges.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.