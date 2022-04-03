Skip to main content
Four hospitalized after drunk driver crashes SUV in Carlton County

Four hospitalized after drunk driver crashes SUV in Carlton County

The crash occurred on the 1400 Block of County Road 4 Saturday night.

Credit: KOMU PHOTOS/ Eric Staszczak via Flickr

The crash occurred on the 1400 Block of County Road 4 Saturday night.

Four passengers were hospitalized after a drunk driver rolled over an SUV in Carlton County Saturday night.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash on the 1400 Block of County Road 4 in Twin Lakes Township at around 10:15 p.m.

The driver of an SUV left the road and crashed into a driveway approach of a nearby house, causing the car to roll over.

The SUV had four passengers, all of whom were wearing their seatbelts. The passengers were all taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is “unknown,” the department stated in a Sunday release.

The driver refused medical attention. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. He was taken into custody and awaits charges. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Four hospitalized after drunk driver crashes SUV in Carlton County

The crash occurred on the 1400 Block of County Road 4 Saturday night.

Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 8.56.51 AM
MN Food & Drink

Mashed.com's '12 best fish sandwiches' list includes Twin Cities bar

The restaurant first opened in 1990.

pontoon
WI News

1 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin pontoon explosion

Three men were in the process of installing a pier when the explosion happened.

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

Shuttered Hastings bakery is sold, new operator reportedly stepping in

Emily's Bakery & Deli closed after more than 100 years in November.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Sports

Kaprizov sets points record, Wild earn win over Hurricanes

Kaprizov's 84th (and 85th) point of the season helped the Wild earn a win in Raleigh.

ambulance
MN News

Man retrieving items from trailer fatally struck by driver in Bloomington

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

USATSI_17410464_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Everybody ready for a Vikings right guard competition?

The Vikings added veteran guard Chris Reed to compete for a starting spot....wait, we've seen this movie before, right?

USATSI_8874495_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Gophers, Lynx legend Lindsay Whalen inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Whalen will be a part of the 13-member class in 2022.

2015896A-8723-477B-85D8-58FC3B64A7CE
MN Music and Radio

Barb Abney leaving KFAI for another Twin Cities radio station

Abney's last day at KFAI will be Friday, April 8.

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Police investigating after body recovered in Apple Valley pond

The body was found in a pond near Galaxie Park in Apple Valley.

spring snow
MN Weather

Sunday clipper could bring rain, mix and snow to Twin Cities

Snow could fall in heavy bursts later in the day Sunday.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Where do the Timberwolves stand after Friday's win over the Nuggets?

The Western Conference playoff race is heating up.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Passenger ejected, killed after truck hits tree in Carlton County

The crash occurred on the 200 block of Thomson Road early Monday morning.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Driver killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer

The crash occurred on the 5800 block of University Avenue Northeast.

Eagle Creek Golf Club
MN News

Golf course damaged by alleged drunk driver in Willmar

The driver took a pickup onto the 16th and 17th holes.

Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 8.58.56 AM
MN News

Man hospitalized after snowmobile crash in Stearns County

The crash occurred east of State Highway 238 in Albany Township.

ambulance
MN News

2 highway workers hit by suspected drunk driver in Wisconsin, 1 dead

The workers were clearing a tree from a road.

0
MN News

Alleged drunk driver crashes into Chisago Co. deputy's squad car

The deputy was taken to the hospital afterwards.

St. Croix County Sheriff's Office
WI News

Hudson woman killed in crash, pickup driver possibly drunk-driving

The crash occurred at around 12:16 a.m. Thursday.

ATV
MN News

Driver killed in ATV rollover crash north of Alexandria

The crash occurred in Douglas County Sunday evening.