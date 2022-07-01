Skip to main content
Four kayakers stranded, rescued in Chisholm park

Four kayakers stranded, rescued in Chisholm park

The kayakers became stranded at Redhead Mountain Bike Park Thursday afternoon.

Courtesy of Unsplash.

The kayakers became stranded at Redhead Mountain Bike Park Thursday afternoon.

Four kayakers were rescued Thursday after they were stranded at a park in Chisholm.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Chisholm fire crews responded to a report of four stranded kayakers in Redhead Mountain Bike Park at around 1:20 p.m.

The kayakers had been stranded on the east end of one of the mine pits after winds changed the water conditions. The kayakers were able to beach and call 911.

A powered watercraft was used to reach the kayakers, who were then taken back to the landing area.

All four kayakers were wearing life jackets and were uninjured. 

Next Up

Kayak
MN News

Four kayakers stranded, rescued in Chisholm park

The kayakers became stranded at Redhead Mountain Bike Park Thursday afternoon.

SherburneCoJailDrugArrests
MN News

Duo charged after 10-pound meth package sent to wrong address

More than 10 pounds of meth are off the street thanks to a delivery error.

Screen Shot 2022-07-01 at 11.01.32 AM
Minnesota Life

Bird Rides' suburban expansion continues in Minnesota

Its scooter season in Minnesota. The latest on where you can find Bird e-scooters:

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man found dead with 'trauma to his face' in St. Paul

A man was found dead with "trauma to his face" in St. Paul after 3 a.m.

Hibbing ambulance
MN News

Boyfriend jailed after woman found dead in Hibbing

The woman was found dead on Tuesday, June 28.

ambulance
MN News

2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

The crash happened at a curve in the road north of Duluth.

Life Link
MN News

18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers

The crashes happened Thursday in Ham Lake and North Branch Township.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed on I-494 crash in Richfield

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as a 42-year-old Shakopee man.

013_kitchen
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This Seward Neighborhood gem SOLD fast!

Classic 1903 home came with modern updates

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 3.19.42 PM
MN News

All clear after evacuations from explosion, fire on U of M campus

The all clear was given around 9 p.m. Thursday.

hopkins high school
MN News

‘Terrible prank’ during tornado drill causes scare at Hopkins High School

The school principal said the incident brought armed police to the school and "understandably caused some scholars anxiety."

MNBCA - Balsimo 1
MN News

Woman admits to role in St. Paul man's gruesome murder

A 32-year-old Duluth woman has taken a plea deal in the case of a 34-year-old St. Paul man's murder.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 2.19.04 PM
MN News

Rescuers save kayaker stranded on partially frozen Mississippi River

The kayaker became stuck a mile south of Little Falls.

Kayak lake
MN News

Three girls rescued after kayaks get caught in wind on Leech Lake

The incident occurred Saturday evening.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Girl arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in northern MN

The incident occurred in Morcom Township Sunday afternoon.

Kayak
MN News

2 rescued after kayaks capsize on Sauk River

Recent heavy rainfall produced a strong currents on the water.

long lake - new brighton search
MN News

Kayaker's body found in New Brighton lake after 4-day search

The kayaker was reported missing on Saturday. Her body was found Tuesday.

kayak river pixabay
MN News

Kayaking family of 4 rescued after becoming stuck in downed tree

They're "lucky to be alive," a DNR conservation officer said.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Power cut in St. Louis Co. after snowmobiler crashes into utility pole

The woman driving the snowmobile was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Screen Shot 2020-06-12 at 9.03.03 AM
MN News

Body found floating in the water at lake in Chisholm

The 61-year-old has not been identified.