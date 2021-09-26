September 27, 2021
Four killed in crashes after deadly start to weekend on Minnesota roads

The latest figures show there have been 349 road deaths in Minnesota this year.
An already particularly deadly year on Minnesota roads has gotten worse following a spate of fatal crashes reported Friday and Saturday.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety show there have been 349 road deaths in Minnesota this year. That's well above the 284 by the same date in 2020.

Here are the latest fatalities:

Andover

The driver of a passenger vehicle was killed after crashing head-on with a pickup truck in Anoka County Saturday morning.

Two passengers in the same vehicle were left in a critical condition following the crash, with one airlifted to a nearby hospital and the other taken by an ambulance.

It happened on the 16400 block of County Road 7 in Andover. Two people in the pickup truck were also injured and taken to a local hospital.

It's not clear yet how the crash happened, but police say the passenger vehicle was north and the pickup truck south on County Road 7 when the collision occurred.

Duluth

Duluth Police Department says a 52-year-old man was ejected from his vehicle and died after a crash at South 1st Avenue and East Michigan Street at 7:08 p.m. Saturday.

The victim has not yet been identified, and more details about the crash have not been released. It's currently under investigation.

Goodhue County

Ashley Gomez, 29, of Alvarado, Texas, was killed when the Jeep she was traveling in left Highway 57 in Goodhue County and rolled over near 505th Street at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Two others in the vehicle, a man and a woman also from Texas, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Gomez was not wearing a seat belt.

Leaf Valley Township

A 39-year-old man, identified as Dennis Hovde of Glenwood, was killed in a crash reported at 1:26 p.m. Friday at County Road 6 and Mums Road in Leaf Valley Township, Douglas County.

Said the Douglas County Sheriff's Office: "From preliminary investigation it was determined that it was a commercial vehicle traveling northbound that left the roadway and entered the east ditch and rolled over. The cause of the accident is still under investigation."

Hovde was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters, but died at the scene.

