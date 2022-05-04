Skip to main content
Four men charged in shootout outside St. Paul funeral home

Four men charged in shootout outside St. Paul funeral home

The fatal shooting back in February left 28-year-old Agustin Martinez dead.

St. Paul Police Department, Twitter

The fatal shooting back in February left 28-year-old Agustin Martinez dead.

Charges have been filed against four men who were involved in a fatal shooting outside of a St. Paul funeral home earlier this year.

Court documents show that 40-year-old David Nicholas Garcia, 30-year-old Mario Alberto Vega, 25-year-old Bryan Lara-Saavedra and 21-year-old Jesus Hernandez are charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. In addition, Vega and Garcia face two charges each of illegal possession of a gun and ammunition by an ineligible person.

If convicted, Hernandez and Lara-Saavedra faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine. If Vega and Garcia are convicted, they face maximum sentences of 37 years in prison and a $74,000 fine.

The shooting on Feb. 21 killed 28-year-old Agustin Martinez. Three other men were charged with his murder in March.

St. Paul Police officers were called to the Simple Traditions by Bradshaw funeral home on a report of a shooting at around 11:20 a.m.. A funeral for Latin King gang member, Casanova Carter, was taking place that morning.

Police found Martinez down on the sidewalk south of the funeral home when they arrived. He was sent to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound to his back. 

Lara-Saavedra was found at the scene with gunshot wounds to the left side of his stomach and his right leg, according to the complaint. Several others who were at the funeral home were treated at Regions Hospital for gunshot wounds. Authorities noted they found houses and vehicles in the area that were struck by bullets as well.

Surveillance video showed a fight break out on the sidewalk in front of the funeral home. People were seen in the video leaving the funeral home and joining the fight.

Martinez was involved in a fist fight at one point, and after Martinez had walked away, Lara-Saavedra pulled out a gun and shot a man in the neck. That man, unidentified in the complaint, was later treated for his injuries at the hospital and survived.

Once the gun was fired, many were seen on video running back to the funeral home. Two individuals, identified as Garcia and another man, were seen firing their handguns towards the group of people who are still seen on the surveillance camera. 

The complaint goes on to say that Hernandez was standing in the boulevard and fired a gun in the direction that Martinez and others had fled. Vega came out of the funeral home and also fired shots in the same direction. 

Lara-Saavedra later told police he was at the funeral because he went in support of his friend, and claimed he didn't know who Carter was. After he was made aware by investigators that they saw him fire the first shot, Lara-Saavedra admitted he had a permit to carry a firearm, and went on to ask for an attorney when he was asked if it was done in self-defense.

On Feb. 26, Hernandez was interviewed by authorities at the Dakota County Jail. Four guns were recovered from his home via a search warrant. Hernandez insisted he was inside the funeral home at all times, even when police told him they witnessed him outside, shooting his firearm. In addition to these charges, Hernandez is also charged with second-degree assault for firing a shotgun at another vehicle on Dec. 3, 2021 in Dakota County.

On April 28, Garcia was arrested at his home in St. Paul, where officers also found three guns. Garcia declined to comment on the incident, according to the complaint. He. has a prior conviction for second-degree murder that makes him unable to possess firearms or ammunition legally. 

Vega also has three prior felony convictions, making him ineligible to own any firearms or ammunition. 

All four are currently in custody.

Next Up

st paul pd screengrab humboldt ave shooting feb 21 2022
MN News

Four men charged in shootout outside St. Paul funeral home

The fatal shooting back in February left 28-year-old Agustin Martinez dead.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Death reported following house fire in Maple Grove

The severity of the fire prevented immediate rescue efforts.

4-web-or-mls-Living room2
Sponsored Story

Gallery: English cottage in Minneapolis' Corcoran neighborhood is priced to sell

The home's big vegetable gardens and nearby Farmers Market provide grocery bill savings

storm, shelf cloud, severe weather
MN Weather

NWS eyes on Minnesota, Iowa for possible severe weather Monday

The European and Canadian models both forecast impressive heat and humidity next week in Minnesota.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot person who slapped him during argument

Dedric Maurice Willis, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

805 Central Ave. NW
MN Property

In Faribault, a pre-Civil War home's fate rests at auction

Rice County is looking for someone to save the historic building.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota AG calls for full cancelation of federal student loan debt

Keith Ellison joins an attorneys general coalition that is urging President Joe Biden to cancel all publicly held debts for student borrowers.

15642868641_2824681257_k
MN News

Pilot crashes plane on approach to runway in Mankato

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

covid
MN Coronavirus

New omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 confirmed in Minnesota

Here's what we know so far about BA.2.12.1.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Without Roe, where do abortion rights stand in Minnesota?

A Minnesota law professor explains state abortion protections and the political scenario that could lead to a repeal.

Bally Sports North
MN Sports

Bally Sports streaming service launching for $20 per month

It sounds like it could nationwide in the fall.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

The man, noted to be in his 20s, was found inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Related

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

The man, noted to be in his 20s, was found inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

1200 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
MN News

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside funeral in Minneapolis

The funeral was for one of two people killed in the shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub in May.

st. paul homicide
MN News

Man in his 20s fatally shot in St. Paul home

This marks the sixth homicide in St. Paul this year.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot person who slapped him during argument

Dedric Maurice Willis, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Cloquet welcome sign.
MN News

Suspect in Cloquet funeral shooting indicted on federal charges

He allegedly "fired a rifle into the head of another man" during the funeral.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Police: Man shoots into crowd at funeral reception in Minneapolis

The shooting happened at a reception following a funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2020-12-02 at 10.27.14 AM
MN News

Naked man shot by St. Paul cop is charged for sexual assault of ex-girlfriend

The 31-year-old suspect remains at Regions Hospital after being shot.

Robert Lee Baker III
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man shot victim 11 times, killing him outside Eagan hotel

The 29-year-old man says the victim robbed him prior to the shooting.