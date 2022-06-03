Four people sentenced in home invasion killing of Dakota Co. man

Four people have been sentenced over the killing of a man in his Dakota County home.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced that Nicholas Alan Taylor, 30, of St. Paul, Timothy Tuit, 36, of St. Paul, Ryann Elizabeth Smith, 23, of White Bear Lake and Stephanie Peabody, 26, of Welch were sentenced Thursday.

All four played roles in the killing of Chris Lafontaine, 55, of Greenvale Township.

On July 2 of last year, a burglary in process was reported at Lafontaine’s home. A neighbor had reportedly knocked on the door to check on Lafontaine before two men ran out into Lafontaine’s vehicle.

Deputies found Lafontaine’s body bound together with several ligatures in the bathroom. His cause of death was determined to be an “asphyxia type death,” according to the criminal complaint.

Northfield police later located the stolen vehicle during a traffic stop. The three occupants fled, first in the vehicle and then on foot into a wooded area.

Peabody, the driver, and Tuit, a passenger, were arrested in the woods. Taylor was later arrested in Montana along with Smith.

Here are their sentences:

Taylor: Pleaded guilty to 2nd degree unintentional murder – 21 years in prison

Tuit: Pleaded guilty to aiding an offender – 92 months

Smith: Pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault – 80 months

Peabody: Pleaded guilty to aiding an offender – 69 months in prison stayed, 335 days in jail, probation for 10 years.

All four will jointly have to pay restitution of $31,259.32.