Series of garage fires cause damage in south Minneapolis

Two of the fires occurred on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue.

Tony Webster, Flickr

Fire officials are investigating after four separate garage fires were reported in the space of an hour in south Minneapolis early Thursday morning.

MFD crews responded to the first fire on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South just before 6 a.m. At the scene, they found smoke coming from the garage as well as a small fire outside of the garage. Crews extinguished the small fire and exterior of the garage before checking inside, where they did not find any fire.

Another fire was then reported just after 6 a.m. on the 3600 block of Bryant Avenue South. Crews again found smoke coming from the garage, but it was closed. They forced entry and extinguished a small fire inside.

Just before 6:45 a.m., crews responded to a report that a garbage can fire had extended to a garage on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue. Crews first extinguished the fire outside before going inside the garage. There, they put out additional fires, including on a truck.

And shortly after 7 a.m., crews responded to another fire on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue. At the scene, they found a detached garage “fully engulfed” with fire. Crews again extinguished it.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires, and all of the incidents are under investigation. 

