4 'seriously injured' in ATV crashes over holiday weekend in Cass Co.

Four people were seriously injured in separate ATV crashes in Cass County over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 42-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were injured in the series of unrelated crashes that happened Saturday and Sunday.

Rogers Township

At 10:09 a.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was "seriously injured" in Rogers Township, near Boy River.

The boy, from Little Canada, was riding on a 2000 Honda TRX ATV when he lost control and left the road. The vehicle struck some trees. The boy was treated at the scene and was taken to a Twin Cities area hospital by helicopter for his injuries.

The teenager was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and Sheriff Tom Burch added that speed is likely a factor in the crash.

Woodrow Township

On Sunday at about 6:05 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an ATV crash with a 3-year-old boy and 42-year-old woman as riders. The crash happened in Woodrow Township, near Hackensack.

Authorities and first responders at the scene found the two, both from Shakopee, suffering from serious injuries. An investigation revealed that the woman was driving a 2005 Bombardier ATV with the boy as a passenger when she accelerated, struck a tree, and then bounced off other trees.

Both the woman and boy were thrown from the ATV. They were each treated at the scene and taken to hospitals in the Twin Cities.

Bull Moose Township

At 6:11 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office sent deputies to another ATV crash scene in Bull Moose Township, near Backus. This crash involved a 56-year-old man from Sleepy Eye.

The man was driving his 2011 Polaris ATV when he lost control, left the road and rolled into a ditch that was partially filled with water. He was treated at the scene for his injuries, which were considered serious, and then was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

Rising complaints over ATV use

Burch noted in a release that the area where these crashes occurred have become a hotspot for ATV and Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) use.

In response to the high traffic, complaints have increased from residents living in the area, along with crashes that involve serious injuries. Over the weekend, Burch said over 500 of these aforementioned machines were seen in the area, along with numerous verbal and written warnings and state citations cited to users.

According to Minnesota law, if your birthday is after July 1, 1987, you are required to complete an approved ATV safety course.

After you complete the course, you are then provided a safety certificate that you must have with you while you are riding one of these vehicles on Minnesota public lands.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.