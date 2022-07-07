Skip to main content
Four shot in alley near St. Cloud State campus

Police say an argument led to gunfire.

Police say four people have been shot in St. Cloud on Wednesday evening.

St. Cloud PD says it received a report of a shooting in an alley near 6th Ave & 11th St. S., which is a couple blocks west of the St. Cloud State University campus.

According to a brief tweet from the department, preliminary information suggests "multiple people in argument led to exchange of gunfire."

The four injured parties are being treated at a hospital, with police saying there's "no ongoing threat" to the public.

"The investigation is active and ongoing," police added. "At this point no arrests have been made."

Police are expected to release further details on Wednesday evening, including the condition of the victims.

