4 students taken to hospital after suspected drug use at MN school

November 11, 2021
Four students taken to hospital after suspected drug use at Redwood Falls school
They were showing symptoms of "suspected drug exposure," police said.
Police in Redwood Falls are investigating after four students began showing symptoms of suspected drug exposure at school on Monday. 

The Redwood Falls Police Department said its school resource officer at Redwood Valley Middle and High School "became aware of a medical incident" involving four students at about 11:15 a.m. 

Ambulances were called to the school to treat the students, police said in a news release. 

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their current conditions haven't been released but police say all four students are alive despite misinformation that's been spreading claiming otherwise. 

Police don't yet know what substance the students took and they continue to investigate the incident. They did determine the students used the substance voluntarily so there's no threat to students or staff in the building. 

A minute after the school drug incident was reported, police were called to 630 Broadway St., about 1.5 miles from the school, for a man who was unresponsive and not breathing. 

The man, Morris Ronald Edward Hoover Jr., of Redwood Falls, was pronounced dead. Police are still investigating, noting the nature and cause of his death are pending autopsy results.

"No connection between these two incidents has been established," police said in a news release.

"There has been misinformation that it was one of the students at RVHS who died as a result of the incident at the school. The medical status of the four students is unknown to RFPD at this time but no students died as a result of the incident at RVHS on Nov. 8."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

