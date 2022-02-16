Skip to main content
Fourth person charged in beating death of man found in culvert

Fourth person charged in beating death of man found in culvert

The group assaulted the victim for 2-3 hours.

Tony Webster via Flickr

The group assaulted the victim for 2-3 hours.

A fourth person has been charged in connection to the fatal beating of a man whose body was then left in a farm culvert in Dakota County in March 2021. 

Edgar Martinez-Montez, 36, is charged with intentional second-degree murder and unintentional second-degree murder in connection with Manuel Mandujano's March 29, 2021, death. 

Three others have already been charged in connection to the case: 

  • Arturo Morales-Ceras, 34, of Minneapolis, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
  • Tomasa Martinez, 30, of Minneapolis, is charged with kidnapping
  •  Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged with intentional second-degree murder and unintentional second-degree murder

Warning: Details in this case are upsetting.

The four people who are charged allegedly kidnapped Mandujano from a homeless camp and brought him back to a Minneapolis home, where they beat and interrogated him for being a "snitch," court documents say. They then wrapped him up in plastic and dumped his body in a farm culvert in Dakota County, where it was found about three weeks later. 

Related [Nov. 9]: Minneapolis couple charged in beating death of man they dumped in farm culvert

Related [Nov. 5]: Charges: Man taunted wounded victim on camera before 'savage' murder

Related [April 29]: Minneapolis man's body found in Dakota County culvert

The charges

According to the criminal complaints, Mandujano's family reported him missing to the Minneapolis Police Department on April 4, saying he was last seen on March 27.

They said they'd been told by people at a homeless camp he'd gotten into a fight with another man and was hit over the head with a shovel, killing him, charges state.

 About three weeks later, on April 26, Mandujano's body was found in a farming culvert in Dakota County. His hands were bound behind his back and a nail was in the back heel of one of his feet, the complaint says.

The medical examiner determined Mandujano died of blunt force trauma and his death was a homicide. He had trauma to his face, fractured ribs, a fractured hand, and a nail in his heel that went to the bone, charges said.

After Contreras-Sanchez was arrested, police obtained three videos that showed the people who were present when Mandujano was beaten, including Martinez-Montez. Contreras-Martinez also identified Martinez-Montez as being at the house at 425 36th St. in Minneapolis the day of the beating, charges state. 

After the beating, which lasted about 2-3 hours, the suspects put the victim in plastic and into the back of a car, with Morales-Ceras, Martinez and Contreras-Sanchez driving the victim around looking for a place to dispose of his body after he died, the complaint said.

The trio then met up with two other people who were in a Honda CRV. Surveillance video from a gas station shows Martinez-Montez go inside with another person, where one of them bought a beverage that was later found near the victim's body in the culvert, charges state. 

Investigators interviewed Martinez-Montez, who eventually admitted he was involved in the assault. He also said when the four of them arrived at the farm culvert, he pushed the victim's body from the car and saw two other men pull his body down a ditch toward the culvert, the complaint says. 

Martinez-Montez, who doesn't have a permanent address, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. 

Next Up

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Fourth person charged in beating death of man found in culvert

The group assaulted the victim for 2-3 hours.

fire
MN News

Firefighters find one dead after house fire in Little Falls

The fire was reported Tuesday evening in Morrison County.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Weather with Sven: Fingers crossed for snow next week

There could be a few systems dropping snow somewhere in the region next week.

Arizona Snowbowl
MN News

Minnesotan killed in skiing accident in Arizona

The 61-year-old suffered serious head trauma, according to authorities.

robbinsdale cooper new prague screengrab
MN News

MN school district investigating claims of monkey taunts toward visiting team

An attendee wrote that adults and students "started to make loud MONKEY NOISES."

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 36, killed in crash with semi truck in Meeker County

The crash happened early Wednesday morning.

glencoe
Places to Go

City in southern Minnesota named as the state's 'ugliest'

Seems...a little harsh.

vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 16

Another significant decrease in hospitalized people with COVID-19.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Vikings officially name Kevin O'Connell head coach

He'll be introduced at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Small sample size, but Matt Boldy is a star in the making

The Wild have another young star on their hands.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings need to make big decisions about 4 key players

The Vikings have some important decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Centro Kitchen
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Centro restaurant to expand to two more locations

The new locations will be on Eat Street and in St. Paul.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Couple charged in beating death of man they dumped in farm culvert

The couple and another man allegedly interrogated the victim for being a "snitch."

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Minneapolis man's body found in Dakota County culvert

His death was determined to be a homicide.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Minneapolis man beat his girlfriend to death, fled to Illinois

The incident happened on Nov. 17, 2020. He was arrested this month in Illinois.

Minneapolis police shooting 1
MN News

Officer fatally shot armed man 9 seconds into search warrant, MPD says

Bodycam footage of police shooting exists and could 'potentially' be released, the interim chief said.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Fourth teen arrested in robbery, shooting at Minneapolis market

Three other teenage suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

Annysa Marie Zierhut 1
MN News

Pregnant woman whose body was found in burning RV is ID'd

The 28-year-old woman was reported missing in late October.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

mpd suspect 12.3.21 - 1 - CROP
MN News

On-the-run man charged with murder in fatal shooting at gas station

The suspect hasn't been arrested, and court documents say he poses a risk to public safety.