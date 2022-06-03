Skip to main content
Fourth person convicted in murder of Monique Baugh

Fourth person convicted in murder of Monique Baugh

The real estate agent was killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve three years ago.

Monique Baugh, Facebook

The real estate agent was killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve three years ago.

A Minneapolis man is the latest person to be convicted in the killing of real estate agent Monique Baugh, and will be sentenced later this month.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 37-year-old Lyndon Wiggins has been convicted by a jury of aiding and abetting the 1st-degree murder of Baugh, as well as aiding and abetting attempted murder and kidnapping.

 The 28-year-old mother was kidnapped and killed, and her boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, was shot in a pre-planned attack involving five people on New Year's Eve 2019.

The three other people who have been convicted in Baugh's killing are:

Cedric Berry and Berry Davis: The 43-year-olds from Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park, respectively, were indicted by a grand jury in February 2020. They were convicted in June 2021 of premeditated 1st-degree murder, kidnapping, and attempted 2nd-degree murder. They have been sentenced to life without parole.

Elsa Segura: The 30-year-old from Fridley was indicted by a Hennepin County Grand Jury in May 2021. She was convicted in September 2021 of aiding and abetting premeditated 1st-degree murder, as well as charges of aiding and abetting attempted murder and kidnapping. She was also sentenced to life without parole.

“It has been two and a half years since this sinister plot was implemented, tragically ending the life of Ms. Baugh, and injuring her boyfriend,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement.

"For the victim’s family, friends and loved ones, our sincere thoughts go out to each and every person impacted by this tragedy."

Wiggins' sentencing is scheduled for June 22.

Shante Davis, 40, is also accused of being involved in the murder and kidnapping, with her trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 24. She has been charged with aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact.

Prosecutors said Berry and Davis, with the help of Segura and Wiggins, lured Baugh to a fake house showing in Maple Grove on Dec. 31, 2019.

That's where she was abducted and taken away in a U-Haul truck. She was later found shot three times in an alley. She died at a hospital.

Between the time Baugh was kidnapped and when she was killed, a masked man broke into a home and shot Mitchell-Momoh multiple times in the torso, investigators said. His and Baugh's two children were in the house at the time.

Investigators believed Mitchell-Momoh and Berry were in a business feud at the time.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Fourth person convicted in murder of Monique Baugh

The real estate agent was killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve three years ago.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old

The incident involved an 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

wastewater
MN Coronavirus

BA.4, BA.5 expected to become dominant in Minnesota

"Those are hyper-contagious," said Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group.

Downtown Minneapolis skyline.
MN Business

Groups join forces on PR blitz to attract people to downtown Minneapolis

The goal is to encourage people — particularly those who are from outside the city — to enjoy the many amenities the area has to offer.

Drone 6
MN News

Record flooding on Rainy Lake engulfs MN-Ontario border communities

Extreme flooding is breaking a record set in 1950.

Paul Ervin Coleman.
MN News

Charges: Men caught on video moments before St. Cloud murder

Paul Ervin Coleman (pictured) and Alphonso Dale Cotto were arrested in the last week.

Renee Van Nett family
MN News

Duluth city councilor dies after 'brief battle' with cancer

Renee Van Nett was the first Indigenous woman elected to the Duluth City Council.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 3

BA.2.12.1 became dominated over BA.2, and now BA.4 and BA.5 are showing signs of quickly rising in wastewater samples.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Bloody Thursday in Minneapolis: 7 wounded in 5 shootings

Two of the seven victims suffered what police are describing as "life-threatening" injuries.

ambulance
MN News

Cottage Grove man dies in head-on crash with semi

The man who died was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

GiantsRidge_OldSawMedia_AB-6037
Sponsored Story

Giant Trails to make giant memories for the whole family

Giants Ridge is located 3-hours away from the Twin Cities, 1-hour away from Duluth

Chris LaFontaine
MN News

Four people sentenced in home invasion killing of Dakota Co. man

Police found Chris Lafontaine, 55, dead in his home after a report of a burglary in progress.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Fridley woman guilty of all charges for role in Monique Baugh murder

Monique Baugh died New Year's Eve 2019 after being kidnapped and shot.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Man charged with abduction, murder of realtor Monique Baugh

The 28-year-old mother was tied up and shot several times.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Woman charged with luring Monique Baugh to her death via phone call

Authorities say she posed as a prospective house buyer.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Kris Lindahl launches Monique Baugh GoFundMe, as horrific details emerge of killing

The 28-year-old was found slain in an alleyway in north Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

2 men sentenced to life in prison for murdering Minneapolis Realtor

They lured her to a fake house showing and kidnapped her.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Grand jury indicts 2 with aiding and abetting murder of Minneapolis Realtor

Four people have now been indicted by a grand jury in connection to the 2019 killing of Monique Baugh.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Grand jury indicts 2 men with 1st-degree murder of Minneapolis realtor

It's been suggested that the alleged shooters had been paid to kill Baugh and her boyfriend.

Reinbold
MN News

Charges detail murder of woman by fugitive bomb-maker husband

Eric Reinbold is accused of killing his 34-year-old wife.