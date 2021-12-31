Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Fourth teen arrested in robbery, shooting at Minneapolis market
Fourth teen arrested in robbery, shooting at Minneapolis market

Three other teenage suspects were arrested on Wednesday.
Three other teenage suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

The fourth suspect police say was involved in a shooting and robbery at Bryn Mawr Market on Wednesday has been arrested. 

The 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night and booked into the juvenile detention center. Three other teenage boys, ages 14, 15 and 16, were arrested on Wednesday

Police say the four teenagers went to the store at 412 Cedar Lake Road South around 11:30 a.m. and held the 20-year-old cashier at gunpoint.

The woman wasn't able to open the register and one of the suspects shot her in the foot, police said. Then, as the suspects left the shop, one punched her in the face and another shot her in the torso. They then fled in a vehicle that had been stolen in a St. Paul carjacking.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she had surgery and was in serious but stable condition as of Thursday afternoon, police said. 

Investigators reviewed security camera footage to identify the suspects, and on Wednesday night officers arrested three of the suspects, as well as found the vehicle and recovered a handgun.

The Minneapolis Police Department said all four suspects and the stolen vehicle may have also been involved in "multiple robberies and carjackings" in Minneapolis.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

