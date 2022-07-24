Skip to main content
FOX 9 reporter Tom Lyden fleeing Oak Fire in California

"I’ve never seen a fire move so fast," Lyden said.

An out-of-control wildfire in California has impacted the family of one of Minnesota's most recognizable television news reporters: Tom Lyden.

Lyden, who has more than two decades under his belt as an investigative reporter at FOX 9 in the Twin Cities, is in California visiting his mother in Mariposa – a town of just over 1,100 residents just west of Yosemite National Park. Just miles from his mother's home, the Oak Fire started on Friday and exploded into a fast-moving inferno. 

"Just evacuated from the [Oak Fire] in Mariposa, CA. I’ve never seen a fire move so fast," Lyden tweeted just after 8 p.m. CT on Saturday

He posted a video from his mother's backyard, showing a massive pyrocumulus cloud towering in the background. 

"This is an enormous fire and the problem is it is burning through an area that hasn't burned in years," Lyden said. "Right now, I am evacuating my mother and my husband. Family comes first."

"Everyone is just getting out as fast as they can," he added. 

The latest Sunday morning from Cal Fire shows the Oak Fire has burned more than 14,200 acres and is zero percent contained. The weather Sunday will help fuel more explosive growth as temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s with humidity levels under 10 percent. 

More than 50 crews and 2,000 firefighters – along with 17 helicopters, 225 fire engines and 58 bulldozers – are battling the blaze. 

"They're saying this is the beginning of what may be a very long summer in California."

