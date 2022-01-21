Skip to main content
Free COVID testing site to open in St. Paul for 3 weeks

The federal testing site comes as demand for testing remains high.

A new COVID-19 testing site with the capacity to test 1,000 people per day will open next week in St. Paul. 

Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he secured a federally operated testing site, which will open Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Minnesota Department of Transportation Building, 395 John Ireland Blvd., in St. Paul. 

The governor secured this new testing site to help meet the demand for COVID tests amid the surge in cases due to the omicron variant. 

This testing site, which opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday, will offer nasal-swab PCR tests for people of all ages. Starting Wednesday, the site will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day through Feb. 14. 

Tests are free and open to anyone. 

“This federal testing site will create more options for testing in the morning, which can be especially helpful for working parents, kids in school, and shift workers who may be unable to take time off in the afternoon or evening,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in the release. “All Minnesotans should have access to reliable testing, and this new site will help make that possible.”

Making an appointment is "highly recommended" though a "small number" of walk-ins will be accepted each day, a news release says. 

To get tested, you must pre-register with the testing provider here. You can also make appointments via that website or through the state's COVID community testing website here.

Results are expected within 48-72 hours, with results coming via email from @ineedacovid19test.com, or you can call 1-800-635-8611 to get your result. 

Public health officials continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask, and getting tested to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. 

You can find COVID test providers in Minnesota here and places to get the COVID vaccine here

