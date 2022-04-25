Free skin cancer screenings May 2 at 7 Allina Health locations

Skip to main content
Free skin cancer screenings on 'Melanoma Monday' at 7 Allina Health locations

Melanoma Monday is May 2.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

For the first time since the global pandemic started, Allina Health is bringing back its "Melanoma Monday" free skin cancer screenings. 

Melanoma Monday will take place Monday, May 2. The free screenings will be held at the following Allina Health locations: 

Allina Health Bandana Square Clinic
1021 Bandana Blvd. E., Suite 100, St. Paul
From 2 – 4 p.m.

Allina Health Bloomington Clinic
7920 Old Cedar Ave. S., Bloomington
From 1 – 3 p.m.

Allina Health Clinic Buffalo (Buffalo Hospital campus)
303 Catlin St., Buffalo
From 9 – 11:15 a.m.

Allina Health Cambridge Clinic
701 Dellwood St. S., Cambridge
From 2 – 4 p.m.

Allina Health Fridley Clinic
500 Osborne Road NE #150, Fridley
From 7 – 9 a.m.

Allina Health Maple Grove Clinic
7840 Vinewood Lane N., Maple Grove
From 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Allina Health Savage Clinic
6350 143rd St. W. #102, Savage
From 1 – 4 p.m.

The free screenings are available to anyone, but you need to make an appointment. You can do so by calling 612-262-6800. 

"Skin cancer has a 95 percent cure rate if detected and treated early,” said Allina Health dermatologist Elizabeth Farhat, M.D., in a statement. "Melanoma Monday serves as a way to encourage everyone to practice sun-safe behaviors and conduct regular skin self-examinations. I hope Americans will take advantage of the free screening opportunities being provided."

Skin cancer affects one in five Americans and Allina Health says it is more prevalent in Minnesota than most other states. 

