Free skin cancer screenings May 2 at 7 Allina Health locations

For the first time since the global pandemic started, Allina Health is bringing back its "Melanoma Monday" free skin cancer screenings.

Melanoma Monday will take place Monday, May 2. The free screenings will be held at the following Allina Health locations:

Allina Health Bandana Square Clinic

1021 Bandana Blvd. E., Suite 100, St. Paul

From 2 – 4 p.m.



Allina Health Bloomington Clinic

7920 Old Cedar Ave. S., Bloomington

From 1 – 3 p.m.



Allina Health Clinic Buffalo (Buffalo Hospital campus)

303 Catlin St., Buffalo

From 9 – 11:15 a.m.



Allina Health Cambridge Clinic

701 Dellwood St. S., Cambridge

From 2 – 4 p.m.



Allina Health Fridley Clinic

500 Osborne Road NE #150, Fridley

From 7 – 9 a.m.



Allina Health Maple Grove Clinic

7840 Vinewood Lane N., Maple Grove

From 1 – 3:30 p.m.



Allina Health Savage Clinic

6350 143rd St. W. #102, Savage

From 1 – 4 p.m.

The free screenings are available to anyone, but you need to make an appointment. You can do so by calling 612-262-6800.

"Skin cancer has a 95 percent cure rate if detected and treated early,” said Allina Health dermatologist Elizabeth Farhat, M.D., in a statement. "Melanoma Monday serves as a way to encourage everyone to practice sun-safe behaviors and conduct regular skin self-examinations. I hope Americans will take advantage of the free screening opportunities being provided."

Skin cancer affects one in five Americans and Allina Health says it is more prevalent in Minnesota than most other states.