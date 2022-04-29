Skip to main content
Friday morning gunfire in north Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 2 in custody

It marks the 30th death investigated as a homicide this year in Minneapolis.

Joe Nelson

One died and two people were arrested after shooting in north Minneapolis Friday morning. 

According to police, the shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. near 24th and Emerson avenues. MPD public information officer Garrett Partens said "officers arrived in a very dangerous situation with gunfire being changed," according to FOX 9

One person fled from police, but was ultimately chased down and arrested. A second person was also arrested at the scene. 

The victim died at the scene.

It marks the 30th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis this year. The Minneapolis Crime Dashboard shows there were 27 homicides in Minneapolis through April 28 last year, putting this year on track to surpass the 96 homicides in 2021 and the all-time city record of 97 set in 1995. 

The latest killing happened merely hours and blocks away from a fatal shooting late Thursday night, in which police said the victim was killed by a family member. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

