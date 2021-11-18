Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Fridley woman missing, her vehicle found near Lowry Bridge in Minneapolis
Fridley woman missing, her vehicle found near Lowry Bridge in Minneapolis

Coordinated search efforts are ongoing.
MPD, FPD

Coordinated search efforts are ongoing.

Authorities are asking the public to help locate a 48-year-old woman who was last seen in Fridley. 

Angelique Christine Lepsch was last seen leaving her home on the 6500 block of Oakley Drive NE in Fridley around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. 

"Her vehicle was located near the Lowry Bridge in Minneapolis and [Angelique] was seen on surveillance video wearing all black or dark blue clothing with a hood pulled over her head, a backpack, and black boots," Minneapolis and Fridley police departments said. 

Police say she "has worked through some mental health challenges in the past and may not be on her medication." 

Coordinator search efforts for Lepsch are ongoing, including assistance from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol unit. 

Anyone who knows where or sees Lepsch is ask to call 911 or call 612-348-2345. Tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

