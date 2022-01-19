Skip to main content
Friend arrives at couple's home, stabs one of them after being asked to leave

The couple say their friend was "not acting right."
A man who arrived at the home of a couple he's friends with ended up stabbing one of them when he was asked to leave, authorities say.

The incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon in Dodge Center, with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office saying a 30-year-old man and his wife reported that their 34-year-old friend Tyler Stroud, of Hayfield, had "arrived at their home and was not acting himself."

"They believed he was off his meds and not acting right," the sheriff's office continued, noting that he was asked to leave and refused.

The husband then went outside to shovel, with a criminal complaint stating that Stroud followed him. A few minutes later, the husband returned to the house and told his wife Stroud had stabbed him and she needed to call 911.

The husband was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He told police he was reaching into his truck to get some gloves, and when he got out Stroud stabbed him. He said he had no idea why he would do that.

Stroud was initially able to escape, but authorities caught up with him Sunday afternoon, with the Minnesota State Patrol reporting they had spotted him in the same vehicle.

The sheriff's office says police followed the vehicle, but took efforts to avoid a "pursuit." They deployed stop sticks at one point but the suspect drove around them.

The "chase" continued along "random roads in both Dodge and Olmsted County," before the suspect stopped at a stop sign, where police officers boxed him.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, and was taken to jail. 

On his person was found live shot shells, various cartridges, a small hunting knife, a set of metal knuckles, an auto-deploying and retracting knife, and two vape devices containing THC oil.

He is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of ammunition, 5th-degree drug possession — all felonies — and two misdemeanor weapons possessions.

His bail has been set at $200,000.

