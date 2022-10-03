Skip to main content
Frontline worker payments: Over a million Minnesotans to get $487.45

Frontline worker payments: Over a million Minnesotans to get $487.45

Gov. Tim Walz says the payments will start going out on Wednesday.

U.S. Navy, Flickr

Gov. Tim Walz says the payments will start going out on Wednesday.

Minnesota workers who qualify for "hero pay" relating to the COVID-19 pandemic will see checks arrive starting this week, though the amount they'll be receiving is less than lawmakers had intended.

The Office of Gov. Tim Walz confirmed that 1,025,655 frontline workers qualified for the payments passed by the Minnesota Legislature, and will receive $487.45 as a result.

Payments will start going out this Wednesday, and will continue to be processed through the fall.

The final amount each frontline worker will receive is less than lawmakers had intended, because the number who applied was vastly higher than had been expected.

The DFL had pushed for $1 billion in direct payments of $1,500 for a broader range of frontline workers, and anticipated 667,000 would qualify and apply for the payouts. Republicans had a narrower definition of "frontline workers" and wanted to spend $250 million to give $1,200 checks to around 200,000 workers.

A compromise deal was reached, with $500 million set aside for checks that were estimated to be worth $750 per frontline worker, but that was based on the 667,000 estimated by the DFL to qualify.

As it turns out, more than a million qualified and applied for the money, reducing the individual payouts to $487.75.

Walz's office says those who applied to be paid by direct deposit can expect to see the payments arrive in 7-10 days.

"I’m grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Walz. 

"Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic. Now, I’m proud to say these workers will receive $487.45 in recognition from the State of Minnesota."

Next Up

US Navy Flickr - COVID hospital PPE nurse
MN News

Frontline worker payments: Over a million Minnesotans to get $487.45

Gov. Tim Walz says the payments will start going out on Wednesday.

19050650853_a4a6377429_k
MN Music and Radio

Ed Sheeran to bring North America stadium tour to Minneapolis

It's the second show announced for the Vikings stadium in 2023.

Kim Crockett
MN News

GOP candidate Kim Crockett won't commit to accepting election result

Crockett has been a proponent of conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 9.41.39 AM
MN News

Charges: Man carjacked father, daughter as they loaded groceries outside Cub

The father grappled with the suspect after he had pointed a gun at his daughter.

Screen Shot 2022-10-02 at 8.25.27 PM
MN News

Pilot, brother and sister killed when plane crashed into house are ID'd

The plane crashed into a house in Hermantown, Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-10-02 at 7.18.52 PM
MN News

Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury

Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be hogs on the side of the road.

Eric Reinbold
MN News

Reinbold guilty of murdering wife with 'particular cruelty'

Eric Reinbold, 46, was convicted of two counts of murder in the second degree in Pennington County Friday.

police tape
MN News

Armed assault suspect arrested after standoff in Waite Park

The standoff ended early Saturday when officer obtained a warrant for the home.

Screen Shot 2022-10-02 at 9.06.25 AM
MN News

3 dead after plane crashes into house in Hermantown

Two people in the house were uninjured.

FeDh7pUWAAg3NMd
MN News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

The fire burned early Sunday morning at a longtime Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery.

st. cloud state university hockey
MN Sports

SCSU player hospitalized after being taken off ice on stretcher

Luedtke was checked into the boards in the first period and down for a reported 10-15 minutes.

Amber alert wisconsin
WI News

Amber Alert for Kryssy King canceled, suspect still at large

Police beleived 15-year-old Kryssy King was with a 22-year-old man who remains wanted.

Related

Governor Tim Walz
MN News

Walz: Nearly 1M Minnesotans have applied for frontline worker pay

The governor noted that the checks could be smaller depending on the number of people who apply.

State Capitol.
MN News

DFL and GOP come to agreement on UI, frontline worker bonuses

It follows months of negotiations over topping up the state's unemployment insurance

pexels bar face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota frontline workers can now apply for 'hero pay'

State legislators estimate around 667,000 Minnesotans will be eligible for the frontline worker pay.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 11.00.01 AM
MN News

Walz wants to use surplus money to send direct payments to Minnesotans

It's a renewed effort from a previous proposal from Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan's supplemental budget in January.

School dinners lunch
MN News

Minnesota to offer free school meals to 90,000 extra students

Gov. Tim Walz, who is facing re-election in November, announced the measure on Monday.

frontline worker pay covid
MN Coronavirus

Here's what's going on with the $250M frontline worker pandemic bonus pay

Minnesota lawmakers can't agree on what to do.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Walz, frontline workers to address Minnesotans Monday afternoon

The state's health care systems are getting stretched "dangerously" thin.

Screen Shot 2021-02-25 at 12.22.09 PM
MN Coronavirus

A year on from Minnesota's first COVID case, Walz says the end is in sight

'By this summer every Minnesotan gets a shot,' Walz says.