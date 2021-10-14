Frustration as switch from TCF to Huntington Bank hits problems

The switch from TCF Bank to Huntington Bank has been beset by problems, causing frustration among customers in recent days.

The long-planned switch from TCF to Ohio-based Huntington following the former's takeover by the latter started toward the end of last week and by the bank's own admission endured some immediate teething problems.

But these problems have continued well into the week, despite the bank claiming in a statement to Bring Me The News that the issues Wednesday were predominantly affecting its business customers.

Posts on social media depicted customers being unable to use their debit cards or access their accounts online, and those trying to get answers were met with lengthy waiting times over the phone.

Customers had been sent welcome packs featuring a step-by-step guide about the transition in advance of it going ahead. It comes after Huntington's merger with TCF Financial was first announced last December.

Huntington told BMTN the initial problems with debit cards started on Friday night and impacted "a small subset of TCF customers" that was resolved by Saturday afternoon. It acknowledged on Wednesday its business customers were experiencing "longer than normal wait times" accessing their accounts.

"We know our customers’ time is valuable, and we are working as fast as we can to resolve any concerns," it added.

TCF Bank branches officially became Huntington branches as of Tuesday, according to the bank's website.

