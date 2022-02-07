Skip to main content
Fugitive who fled Minnesota to North Carolina convicted of child porn charges

Fugitive who fled Minnesota to North Carolina convicted of child porn charges

John Wayne Drysdale, 69, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday.

PxFuel

John Wayne Drysdale, 69, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday.

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on child pornography charges after he fled the state while on supervised release. 

John Wayne Drysdale, 69, was sentenced to 180 months in prison in U.S. District Court, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

On Dec. 11 of 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service in Minneapolis contacted the USMS in western North Carolina about Drydale’s whereabouts, according to court documents. Drysdale was previously convicted of possession and receipt of child pornography and was on supervised released in Minnesota.

Drysdale removed his electronic monitoring device and fled to North Carolina, where authorities found him at a residence in Forest City.

Law enforcement seized Drysdale’s electronic devices upon his arrest. On them, they found images of child pornography, links to websites hosting child pornography and links to chat rooms commonly used by pedophiles.

Drysdale pleaded guilty in August to transportation of child pornography. 

As part of his sentence, Drysdale will also serve a lifetime of supervised release following his time in prison  and register as a sex offender. 

Next Up

Jail handcuffs arrest
MN News

Fugitive who fled MN to North Carolina convicted of child porn charges

John Wayne Drysdale, 69, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday.

pexels-maitree-rimthong-1602726
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: What can happen if you pick stocks over savings

With today's inflation, the value of a savings account has declined - there's a better place to make your money work.

tony webster light rail green line flickr
MN News

Guilty: Man found with illegal gun after light rail train hit his car

Deandre Lenier Neal-Hill's vehicle was hit by a light rail train in St. Paul in October.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 1.43.01 PM
MN Wild

Matt Dumba still out with injury suffered in fight with Anders Lee

Dumba was injured during a fight with Edina native Anders Lee.

stearns county Missing juvenile McNeal crop
MN News

St. Cloud 14-year-old has been missing nearly 3 weeks

He was last seen at his home on Jan. 19.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Woman stabs 71-year-old man with whom she was living

She was doing a needlework project when she got up and stabbed him, charges said.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

7 men charged in relation to string of violent crimes in Minneapolis

The men made their initial court appearances Thursday.

Jasinski - crop
MN News

Snowmobile crash leaves MN lawmaker with broken back, pelvis

The 55-year-old was thrown from his snowmobile and later airlifted to a hospital.

Dave Ryan gave me crabs
MN Weird

What's up with the 'Dave Ryan gave me crabs' billboards?

Now here's something you don't see every day.

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 11.37.23 AM
MN News

New details about SUV that fled fatal hit-and-run in Twin Cities

The vehicle was last seen at the Hwy. 10/61 exit from westbound I-94.

black lives matter swimmer duluth
MN News

Swim official tried to disqualify student in Black Lives Matter swimsuit

The local YMCA banned the official and has expressed its support for the swimmer.

Cloquet police
MN News

Cloquet woman charged in road rage hit-and-run

Police had said a parking dispute sparked the violent incident.

Related

Wells Fargo
MN News

Wayzata man gets prison for arson of Wells Fargo during riots

Marc Bell Gonzales was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Jail handcuffs arrest
MN News

Thief River Falls man sentenced to 45 year in prison for child pornography

Benjamin Roggenbuck pleaded guilty in September.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Minnesotan sentenced after assaulting man with baseball bat

Marshall Wayne Boshey was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Jail handcuffs arrest
MN News

Austin 'repeat offender' sentenced to 20 years in child porn case

Phillip Arlan Koontz, 53, pleaded guilty earlier this year.

yellow medicine river oil spill
MN News

Men who caused 3,900 gallons of oil to spill into river ordered to pay $1.1M

The two men were also sentenced to serve one year of probation.

u.s. attorney
MN News

West Virginia man sentenced to 70 months after robbing Moorhead bank

Robert Vaughn Evans, 53, was sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Three Native Mob gang members sentenced for meth distribution, assault

The three were sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

One-dollar bill, cash, money
MN News

Former MN bank CEO sentenced to 18 months in prison for falsifying records

Robert Hager was the CEO of Border State Bank in Northern Minnesota.