Fundraiser created for family of teen killed in Apple River stabbing

The Stillwater community is remembering 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, who died Saturday in a stabbing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin.

Over $42,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe page created to support Isaac's family.

"Isaac was the light of the family and the brightest star," wrote Dani Tallarico, who describes herself as a lifelong friend of the family on the fundraising page.

"He was an honor roll student. He was driven and determined to be successful. He was smart, kind, a great friend, brother, cousin and most of all son," the page reads. "He had the biggest heart, which he shared with many. He entered every room with a big smile, infectiously positive aura and lifted everyone around him."

On Wednesday, hundreds gathered at the Oak Glen Country Club for a vigil to remember Isaac.

Family, friends and local school and city officials spoke about Isaac's life and the pain his loss has brought to the community during the event, which also highlighted Isaac's love of golf, KSPT reported.

His father, Scott Schuman, said his son was “respectful, courteous, kind, compassionate and an amazing” person and that he was still in shock, the Pioneer Press reported. “He was so loved by so many.”

Prior Lake resident Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with Isaac's death and four counts of first-degree intentional attempted homicide for the injuries inflicted on four others.