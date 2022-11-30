Skip to main content
Fundraiser created for family-owned Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine after shooting

Support from the community will go towards medical expenses and overhead costs for the restaurant.

Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine at 8907 Penn Ave. S. in Bloomington, Minn. Source: GoFundMe.

The family-owned Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine in Bloomington is closed temporarily after a shooting inside the restaurant last week left a Prior Lake man dead and a member of the owners' family hospitalized.

Suspected gunman Aaron Le, 47, of Texas, was charged on Tuesday after he allegedly opened fire at the restaurant on Wednesday, November 23.

"We are traumatized by what happened, deeply saddened for the victim’s family, and worried for our family members and the future of our restaurant," the family shared on a GoFundMe page created this week.

The man killed in the shooting, 49-year-old Tu Anh Phan, was described by the restaurant as a "beloved customer". 

Support from the community will go towards medical expenses for the family member, a 25-year-old man working as a restaurant server, who was shot twice in the attack. Funds will also go towards covering overhead costs of the restaurant while the family steps away. 

"While we want nothing more than to continue providing comfort food for our customers, we have to close our business to grieve, recover and rebuild temporarily," the fundraiser, created by Dan Pham, shares

Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine, part of the Penn Lake Shopping Center, opened in Bloomington five years ago and is known for serving Pho and other authentic Vietnamese dishes. 

"Everyone who has been to our restaurant knows we are a family-owned establishment," the fundraiser states. "Every dish is prepared with love by our aunties and uncles and served with care by our cousins." 

"We sincerely appreciate your support, thoughts and prayers," the page continues. "We hope to continue bringing you a little taste of Viet Nam soon. Until then, please be safe and be kind to each other." 

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges has commended the actions of those inside the restaurant when Le allegedly opened fire in what authorities believe was a premeditated attack on Wednesday, Nov. 23. 

Investigators believe Phan — who prosecutors allege was Le's intended target — was fatally shot first. The restaurant server was shot twice moments later while lying next to Phan where the two had attempted to take cover, according to Hodges. 

