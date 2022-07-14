Skip to main content
Gallery: Charming 1914-built home with original woodwork receives modern additions
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Charming 1914-built home with original woodwork receives modern additions

The home in St. Paul's Merriam Park neighborhood is on the market for $380,000

The home in St. Paul's Merriam Park neighborhood is on the market for $380,000

Merriam Park St. Paul neighborhood home

Dreams come true with this striking two-story home. It's a wonderful find in today's market! Renovations preserved the charm of this 1914 home in the Merriam Park neighborhood.

The home glows with original woodwork, a majestic foyer, and ample space for entertaining with a large living room and dining room. This 4-bed, 2-bath home has a kitchen that encompasses original cabinets with new ones and a center workspace. A full-size bathroom on the second floor is convenient for the three bedrooms. Additionally, there is a 3/4 bath in the basement near the bonus room, which features an egress window.

403 Wilder Street North, St. Paul MN

web_living 1
29
Gallery
29 Images

New additions to the home

A new garage door was installed on June 30th, 2022. Newer Hardie Board siding. Freshly painted porches and deck. The home has a beautiful interior with immaculate detailing throughout. It's filled with executive trim, crown molding and custom built-ins. Great corner yard ready for entertaining.

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Barb Palmer at (612) 877-0530.

Next Up

web_front 3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Charming 1914-built home with original woodwork receives modern additions

The home in St. Paul's Merriam Park neighborhood is on the market for $380,000

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-truck in Chaska

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Cooper and Gunny
MN News

Police: 2 dogs stolen from St. Paul dog daycare

Cooper and Gunny are missing.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe storms in MN: Threat exists overnight into Friday morning

The latest model guidance shows a line of storms rolling through the metro around 6 a.m. Friday.

vaping
MN News

Ramsey County bans smoking, vaping on its property

The new ordinance will take effect Aug. 26.

Screen Shot 2022-02-17 at 4.23.32 PM
MN News

2nd District candidate Kistner faces ethics complaint over financial disclosure

Kistner is a Republican candidate in Minnesota's most competitive congressional race.

MNDeptofHumanRightsPhoto
MN News

State settles with St. Cloud company over racist work environment

Two employees resigned due to racial discrimination.

Lake Bemidji
MN News

DNR biologist finds man's body in Lake Bemidji

Deputies also found clothing and "personal items" on the shore close to where the man was found.

abortion, planned parenthood
MN News

Thousands expected to join abortion rights march at Minnesota Capitol

The protest is planned for this weekend.

Wisconsin state fair food
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin State Fair's new foods include gummy bear brat, edible bugs

That's interesting...

Screen Shot 2022-07-14 at 8.38.06 AM
MN News

Woman injured by fleeing suspects has seen one of her dogs die, another critical

The crash happened Monday on East Viking Boulevard in Anoka County.

image
MN Food & Drink

Loons Landing Brewery announces grand opening

Loons Landing Brewery will celebrate its "maiden voyage" this month.

Related

12-web-or-mls-12 Dining room
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Charming, Northeast Minneapolis Home is perfect for first-time homebuyers

Located in the Holland neighborhood, it's near the Eastside Co-op, tons of amazing restaurants, breweries, and a distillery

2845-irving_minneapolis-mn_13
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Old-world charm meets modern conveniences

Being steps to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska can be yours for $425,000

46-web-or-mls-3800_W_52nd_St_drone_5_3 - Copy
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Fulton home's large corner lot is ideal for patio hangouts, playdates

The Minneapolis location is close to 50th and France and Lake Harriet.

4-web-or-mls-Living room2
Sponsored Story

Gallery: English cottage in Minneapolis' Corcoran neighborhood is priced to sell

The home's big vegetable gardens and nearby Farmers Market provide grocery bill savings

013_kitchen
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This Seward Neighborhood gem SOLD fast!

Classic 1903 home came with modern updates

116 E 22nd Ext
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Beautiful English-style home showcases grandeur of an earlier era

Located across Washburn Park and the Minneapolis Institute of Art

3016 LR Kitch 3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Remodeled Minneapolis townhome has two balconies

Perfect for the walkable, modern lifestyle

R-Pelican point
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Get the home and access to Lake Minnetonka's beautiful shoreline

Mingle with other residents at the Pelican Point common area