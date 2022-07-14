Gallery: Charming 1914-built home with original woodwork receives modern additions

Merriam Park St. Paul neighborhood home

Dreams come true with this striking two-story home. It's a wonderful find in today's market! Renovations preserved the charm of this 1914 home in the Merriam Park neighborhood.

The home glows with original woodwork, a majestic foyer, and ample space for entertaining with a large living room and dining room. This 4-bed, 2-bath home has a kitchen that encompasses original cabinets with new ones and a center workspace. A full-size bathroom on the second floor is convenient for the three bedrooms. Additionally, there is a 3/4 bath in the basement near the bonus room, which features an egress window.

403 Wilder Street North, St. Paul MN

New additions to the home

A new garage door was installed on June 30th, 2022. Newer Hardie Board siding. Freshly painted porches and deck. The home has a beautiful interior with immaculate detailing throughout. It's filled with executive trim, crown molding and custom built-ins. Great corner yard ready for entertaining.

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Barb Palmer at (612) 877-0530.