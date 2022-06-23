Skip to main content
Gallery: Charming, Northeast Minneapolis Home is perfect for first-time homebuyers
Sponsored Story

Located in the Holland neighborhood, it's near the Eastside Co-op, tons of amazing restaurants, breweries, and a distillery

If you are looking for a charming yet affordable home in Northeast Minneapolis, this may be the one you have been waiting for.

Located in the Holland neighborhood, this home has so much to offer; maple floors, arched doorways, French doors, a decorative fireplace and coved ceilings. The property features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car garage with a driveway. The kitchen features vintage cabinets, a new glass tile backsplash and lots of counter space for food prep. The spacious bathroom conveniently connects to the primary bedroom. 

2319 Jackson St NE, Minneapolis, MN

5-web-or-mls-5 Living room
16
Gallery
16 Images

The fully fenced-in yard is great for pets, privacy or entertaining. The backyard has room for a veggie garden and makes for a great condo alternative. Walk to movies in the park at Jackson Street Park, the Eastside Co-op, tons of amazing restaurants, breweries and a distillery.

Perfect for a first-time home buyer, someone looking to downsize or a buyer looking to add some equity and square footage by finishing the lower level. Competitively priced at $235,000, this house is a must-see!

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Korla Molitor at (320) 291-0536.

