Gallery: Charming, Northeast Minneapolis Home is perfect for first-time homebuyers

If you are looking for a charming yet affordable home in Northeast Minneapolis, this may be the one you have been waiting for.

Located in the Holland neighborhood, this home has so much to offer; maple floors, arched doorways, French doors, a decorative fireplace and coved ceilings. The property features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car garage with a driveway. The kitchen features vintage cabinets, a new glass tile backsplash and lots of counter space for food prep. The spacious bathroom conveniently connects to the primary bedroom.

2319 Jackson St NE, Minneapolis, MN

16 Gallery 16 Images

The fully fenced-in yard is great for pets, privacy or entertaining. The backyard has room for a veggie garden and makes for a great condo alternative. Walk to movies in the park at Jackson Street Park, the Eastside Co-op, tons of amazing restaurants, breweries and a distillery.

Perfect for a first-time home buyer, someone looking to downsize or a buyer looking to add some equity and square footage by finishing the lower level. Competitively priced at $235,000, this house is a must-see!

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Korla Molitor at (320) 291-0536.