Gallery: Charming, Northeast Minneapolis Home is perfect for first-time homebuyers
If you are looking for a charming yet affordable home in Northeast Minneapolis, this may be the one you have been waiting for.
Located in the Holland neighborhood, this home has so much to offer; maple floors, arched doorways, French doors, a decorative fireplace and coved ceilings. The property features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car garage with a driveway. The kitchen features vintage cabinets, a new glass tile backsplash and lots of counter space for food prep. The spacious bathroom conveniently connects to the primary bedroom.
2319 Jackson St NE, Minneapolis, MN
The fully fenced-in yard is great for pets, privacy or entertaining. The backyard has room for a veggie garden and makes for a great condo alternative. Walk to movies in the park at Jackson Street Park, the Eastside Co-op, tons of amazing restaurants, breweries and a distillery.
Perfect for a first-time home buyer, someone looking to downsize or a buyer looking to add some equity and square footage by finishing the lower level. Competitively priced at $235,000, this house is a must-see!
Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Korla Molitor at (320) 291-0536.