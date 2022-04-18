Gallery: Fulton home's large corner lot is ideal for patio hangouts, playdates

This beautiful home on a large corner lot in Minneapolis' high-demand Fulton neighborhood, just a block or two from 50th and France and easy walking distance to Lake Harriet!

Spacious rooms on both levels of the house

The main floor is flooded with natural light; the living room features a wood-burning brick fireplace, and the dining room opens to a newly updated kitchen.

The main floor also features a spacious bedroom, a ¾ bath, and an office with French doors to the patio and the big backyard.

3800 52nd Street W, Minneapolis MN 55410

Upstairs are two generous bedrooms and a spa-like full bath. Main and upper levels have gorgeous, newly finished wood floors, and the lower level has a half bath and two huge rooms, ready to fit your needs.

Large, private backyard has plenty of patio space and perennial plants

The backyard has full cedar fencing with a play area and patio, and plentiful native perennials and shrubs that have been planted over the years. This home has been cared for and loved for many years, and you will love it too!

This home is at 3800 West 52nd Street in Minneapolis and is listed at just $600,000.

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Larry LaVercombe at 612-845-5273 or larry@larrylavercombe.com.