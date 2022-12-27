Gallery: High winds batter Grand Marais, damage businesses

High winds roared through Grand Marias on Friday, causing widespread power outages and damage to businesses and homes.

The winds tore sheet metal off of the roof of Moose Tracks, knocked kitchen hood equipment from the roof of South of the Border Cafe and destroyed the timber frame on the dock at the North House Folk School.

The National Weather Service clocked a 74 mph wind gust during the storm, which lingered into Christmas Eve morning. The storm also brought county-wide power outages as toppled trees wiped out transmission lines.

"It was quite loud," said local resident and Moose Tracks manager Mike Furman. "The wind was just unbelievable."

Furman, who lives in Grand Marais with his wife and four children, said they experienced multiple outages during the winds.

"The power line company has been amazing," he added. "They had their hands full that night."

On Tuesday, Moose Tracks and several other local businesses remained closed due to damage sustained in the storm. Furman said he hopes to reopen Moose Tracks on Wednesday or Thursday, but it's not yet clear the extent of the repairs that'll be needed.

"I'm trying to be open when I can," he said Tuesday morning. "As long as the weather is calm."

According to the National Weather Service, the 74 mph wind gust was just shy of the Grand Marais record gust of 80.5 mph during a thunderstorm in June 2009.