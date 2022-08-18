Gallery: Luxury living is par for the course here

Exciting news for those who would love to build their home in one of the most picturesque locations in the Brainerd Lakes Area! Cragun’s Resort and Positive Realty are pleased to announce the development of two new golf resort communities around the recently renovated Tom Lehman-designed golf course— Legacy Ridge and Legacy Pointe.

The exclusive home building sites offer gorgeous golf course vistas, rustic woodland landscapes or peaceful aquatic views. Lucky owners will enjoy resort-style living with seemingly endless opportunities to golf, hike, swim, dine, sail, fish and more just minutes from their own private home site.

Cragun’s Legacy Ridge

Fifty-three lots make up the distinctive golf resort community of Legacy Ridge. The sites range in size from one-half to 2.5 acres, allowing ample space for constructing sophisticated homes amid tranquil natural surroundings.

Many of the lots are located high on the ridge offering homeowner’s breathtaking views of the golf course and surrounding woods, the golf course and water vistas, or even both.

In addition to the panoramic vistas, the neighborhood is ideal for active individuals and families. The East Gull Lake multiuse trail system is just steps away and is the perfect year-round setting for activities such as hiking, biking, roller blading, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and more.

And of course, golf lovers can play more than a round or two at any one of the many nearby Brainerd Area courses, driving ranges and clubhouses, none more than 3 miles away from their community. Or they can enjoy the lush fairways and greens of Cragun’s Championship Courses, The Dutch Legacy, The Lehman Legacy, and the Reversible Par 3. Finally, Cragun’s even offers a practice facility and indoor golf simulator for those who can’t wait to tee up during the long (golf-less) Minnesota winters.

The Legacy Ridge Gallery

21 Gallery 21 Images

Cragun’s Legacy Pointe

The Legacy Pointe golf resort community caters to those who long to commune with nature while also enjoying the finer things in life. Sixteen home sites are available here ranging in size from one-half to nearly 2 acres. Each site is tranquil and idyllic with distinctive views of the lush golf course and scenic wetlands.

However, all that peaceful, country-style living doesn’t mean life here is dull. On the contrary, the nearby Gull Lake Recreation Area invites residents to enjoy some of the area’s most entertaining activities with its boat landing, swimming beach, picnic area, playground, and campground. And finally, at least a dozen restaurants, bistros and cafes are located within 3 miles of the neighborhood, offering everything from pub grub to fine dining.

Cragun’s Resort alone dishes up local favorites at each one of its five on-site restaurants. For drinks, pizza and more after a day on the links, the Bear Trap Bar is a cozy gathering place. Irma’s Kitchen serves drinks, appetizers, and dinner along with live music and karaoke on the weekends. The Legacy Grill features stunning views of the golf course along with a delicious menu of classic American favorites. A traditional weekend breakfast buffet is served in the Lakeside Dining Room with lovely views of Steamboat Bay. And finally, guests can grab a quick snack poolside at the Cabana Café.

The Legacy Pointe Gallery

13 Gallery 13 Images

Home Site Owner’s Bonus—Membership Benefits!

One wouldn’t think it’s possible to improve upon building and living in the Legacy Ridge and Legacy Pointe golf resort communities. But Cragun’s Resort is making a good thing even better.

Cragun’s Resort membership benefits are included in the sale of every lot. That’s a three-year resort club membership that allows owners to take advantage of all the amenities Cragun’s Resort offers its guests.

Cragun’s Resort is a vacation paradise, named “Property of the Year” by Minnesota Innkeepers and a “Top Ten Resort” by Midwest Living. The Brainerd Lakes Area destination features two beaches, indoor/outdoor pool, fitness room, indoor sports center, tennis, basketball and pickleball courts, a marina and snowmobile rentals.

Legacy Ridge and Legacy Pointe residents can spend their days at either one of Cragun’s private beaches or swim in Cragun’s indoor/outdoor pools. They can relax in the whirlpool or sauna, work out in the fitness room, go for a run at the indoor track or shoot some hoops at the sports facility. All at no charge. What’s more, resort club members receive discounts on marina rentals, clothing and merchandise, dining, and Gull Lake Cruises.

Friends or family coming for a visit? Residents can put them up in style at Cragun’s Resort. As a resort club member, they receive lodging discounts on rooms, suites, villas, cabins, and golf houses. Best of all, nearly every lodging option boasts lake or poolside views.

Access to all those amenities in addition to a dream house in a wonderful neighborhood? Yes, please!

Upcoming PGA Canada Event at Cragun’s Resort

If prospective buyers are looking for even more incentive to build a home in one of these two premiere neighborhoods in the Brainerd Lakes Area, Cragun’s offers one more enticing reason.

Cragun's Resort is hosting the CRMC Championship at its Legacy Courses, the first ever PGA Canada event to be played in the U.S. and the first high-caliber professional golf tournament ever played in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

To make the event accessible to the entire community, the event admission partner, Positive Realty, has made general admission to spectators completely complimentary.

From Aug. 22-28, 2022, those in the Brainerd Lakes Area and surrounding communities are invited to attend the CRMC Championship as the PGA TOUR Canada players drive, putt, and swing for a $200k purse and their opportunity to become a PGA TOUR member.

Build Your Legacy Today

Right now is the perfect time to purchase a lot in one of these two exclusive neighborhoods. Those interested in learning more about Legacy Ridge or Legacy Pointe are encouraged to inquire online or schedule an in-person private tour.

Interested buyers with questions can also contact Andy Hayes, Broker/Owner at Positive Realty at 218-820-3527 or at andy@lakehome.com. With home sites starting at just $89,900, luxury living at an affordable price (as well as all those amenities) could be yours.