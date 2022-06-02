Skip to main content
Gallery: Old-world charm meets modern conveniences
Being steps to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska can be yours for $425,000

This East Isles condo is a fantastic mix of old-world charm that meets today's conveniences. Renovated from top to bottom several years ago, this unit features two updated baths, in-unit laundry, beautiful original woodwork, a deck and attached heated parking and more! Natural sunlight streams in this unit which is just steps to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska, shops and restaurants.

2845 Irving Ave S, Minneapolis, MN

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Sue Durfee at (952) 484-7851 or suedurfee@lakesarearealty.com.

2845-irving_minneapolis-mn_13
