Gallery: This charming Linden Hills cottage has a surprising number of rooms

From its butter-yellow exterior to its wide plank flooring, this quintessential Linden Hills cottage is full of charm. The main floor features a sun-filled living room with a new gas-burning fireplace and atrium doors. This leads to the front yard, a delightful separate dining room with a window seat, an updated kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash and pantry, a cozy office and the owner's suite with a freshly updated 3/4 bath.

4408 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN

The upper level offers two more bedrooms, a full bath, plus a bonus room that could be a workout room, a playroom or an additional office. All of this space PLUS a rare two car garage. It has its own private driveway and no alley. This is an ideal location, a short stroll to Lake Harriet and Linden Hills Village with its plethora of restaurants, shops and things to do in one direction and Bde Maka Ska and all of its amenities in the other direction. This home is at 4408 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN and is listed at just $459,000.

