Skip to main content
Gallery: This charming Linden Hills cottage has a surprising number of rooms

Gallery: This charming Linden Hills cottage has a surprising number of rooms

Close to Lake Harriet, Bde Maka Ska and all of the unique restaurants and shops next to it

Close to Lake Harriet, Bde Maka Ska and all of the unique restaurants and shops next to it

From its butter-yellow exterior to its wide plank flooring, this quintessential Linden Hills cottage is full of charm. The main floor features a sun-filled living room with a new gas-burning fireplace and atrium doors. This leads to the front yard, a delightful separate dining room with a window seat, an updated kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash and pantry, a cozy office and the owner's suite with a freshly updated 3/4 bath. 

4408 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 

LR close
14
Gallery
14 Images

The upper level offers two more bedrooms, a full bath, plus a bonus room that could be a workout room, a playroom or an additional office. All of this space PLUS a rare two car garage. It has its own private driveway and no alley. This is an ideal location, a short stroll to Lake Harriet and Linden Hills Village with its plethora of restaurants, shops and things to do in one direction and Bde Maka Ska and all of its amenities in the other direction. This home is at 4408 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN and is listed at just $459,000.

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Jane O'Reilly at 952-484-1956 or janeo@lakesarearealty.com.

Next Up

4408 front 2
MN News

Gallery: This charming Linden Hills cottage has a surprising number of rooms

Close to Lake Harriet, Bde Maka Ska and all of the unique restaurants and shops next to it

Minneapolis City Council meeting on June 16, 2022.
MN News

Council members, Frey clash over city coordinator appointee

A vote of 8-5 will keep Heather Johnston in line to serve as the city coordinator for four years.

duluth police department
MN News

2 found dead of suspected overdose in Duluth

A man and woman were found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Driving on Sunshine with Solar Power and Electric Vehicle
Sponsored Story

Put high utility and gas prices in the rearview with solar power and EV charger

With dwindling supplies, prices for fossil fuel-based energy have nowhere to go but up. Lock in predictable energy costs at home and on the road with solar power and an electric vehicle.

Kate Raddatz
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO-TV reporter Kate Raddatz leaving station in July

Raddatz says her friends in the media will still hear from her.

motorcycle
MN News

Charges: Motorcyclist reached 144 mph 'because it was hot'

The driver also had a revoked license.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

The dominant strains of omicron moving through Minnesota are BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5.

image
MN News

47 cats left inside car on scorching-hot day in Minnesota

The rescue effort took over four hours.

Screen Shot 2022-06-16 at 9.38.13 AM
MN Sports

Edina goalie is first MN high school athlete to sign NIL contract

Flynn's partnership with TruStone Financial comes after a new policy allows high school athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Wonder food truck
MN Food & Drink

Marc Lore's 'Wonder' mobile restaurant service valued at $3.5B

The service is only available in New Jersey but there are plans to expand.

Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO.
MN Business

Walmart dropping MyPillow products, CEO Mike Lindell says

Lindell went on Facebook Live Wednesday to announce that the retailer had told him it was dropping his products.

1710 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

Charges: Firefighters found man brutally murdered in Minneapolis

Firefighters responding to a fire alarm call found the victim Sunday, June 12.

Related

2845-irving_minneapolis-mn_13
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Old-world charm meets modern conveniences

Being steps to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska can be yours for $425,000

3016 LR Kitch 3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Remodeled Minneapolis townhome has two balconies

Perfect for the walkable, modern lifestyle

46-web-or-mls-3800_W_52nd_St_drone_5_3 - Copy
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Fulton home's large corner lot is ideal for patio hangouts, playdates

The Minneapolis location is close to 50th and France and Lake Harriet.

mpls 1
MN Property

Gallery: Home built in 1998 manages to capture old Kenwood charm

The home is blocks from Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles.

4-web-or-mls-Living room2
Sponsored Story

Gallery: English cottage in Minneapolis' Corcoran neighborhood is priced to sell

The home's big vegetable gardens and nearby Farmers Market provide grocery bill savings

29-web-or-mls-4370_Brookside_Ct_26_3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This Edina condo's neighbors are Minnehaha Creek and Todd Park

The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit is close to a multitude of golf clubs and parks

1-web-or-mls-12051_Crocus_St_N_drone_14_3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This updated rambler is ideal for families, perfect for entertaining

Located in an area where kids will happily wear themselves out

007_living
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Minneapolis penthouse comes with private elevator and 24-foot ceilings

The custom-designed home is on the market for $500K