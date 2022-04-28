Skip to main content
Gallery: This Edina condo's neighbors are Minnehaha Creek and Todd Park
The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit is close to a multitude of golf clubs and parks

On the market now is this lovely, spacious 1st floor, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in a highly-sought Edina complex. It has a big living room and dining area with an updated kitchen.

The large owners' suite has a full bath and walk-in closet, plus a second bedroom that can also be used as a home office or den. 

4730 Brookside, Edina MN 55436

Enjoy your morning coffee or an evening wine on the generous three-season screened-in porch. 

Nearby Minnehaha Creek, Todd Park and trails provide prime outdoor living, and the location has easy access to the eateries, shops, and services that line Vernon Avenue South. It's a short walk to Jerry's Foods and The Hilltop Restaurant – an Edina favorite – as well as being just a two-minute drive from 50th and France.

The building's amenities, such as the heated pool, community room, fitness room, heated underground parking, and a storage locker are icing on the cake.

This unit is at 4370 Brookside Court in Edina and is listed at just $225,000.

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Larry LaVercombe at 612-845-5273 or larry@larrylavercombe.com.

