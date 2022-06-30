Gallery: This Seward Neighborhood gem SOLD fast!

Check out this fully renovated home on a cute block in the Seward neighborhood. This is a classic 1903 home with distinct modern updates. Here's why this one-of-a-kind sold so fast!

Here are the the highlights

It's on a large lot and upon entering, you'll notice the open floor plan. It has a spacious 2 car garage, 3rd bay is an art studio and there is an apartment above.

The garage studio and apartment are heated and cooled by mini-split. Heated tile floors in bathrooms and mud/laundry room. The primary bedroom has its own bathroom. See the modern washer/dryer in the photo gallery. New tankless hot water heater. Newer windows. Newly professionally landscaped. New carpet in basement. And much more.

The Lakes Area Realty agent, Collin Moses and her husband remodel homes and this home is a product of their talents. For more information, check out her realtor profile.

2520 29th Ave, Minneapolis, MN