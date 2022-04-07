Gallery: This updated rambler is ideal for families, perfect for entertaining

Skip to main content
Gallery: This updated Coon Rapids rambler is ideal for families, perfect for entertaining
Gallery: This updated Coon Rapids rambler is ideal for families, perfect for entertaining

Located in an area where kids will happily wear themselves out

Parents and their kids will love to call this Coon Rapids rambler home.

This neighborhood is a hidden gem! There are three parks within four blocks including a sliding hill, ice rink, pickleball and basketball courts, playground equipment and soccer fields.

If you'd rather stay home and be entertained, this spacious 12,000 sq. ft. lot includes a large, fenced backyard with a deck, patio, perennial planting, a bonfire pit, and a horseshoe court.

Once you step inside, you'll find a unique open floor plan on the main level. Perfect for entertaining! 

This house has all the updates and upgrades

The 1,760 sq. ft. home has undergone many modern upgrades in recent years, including a resurfaced ceiling in the main living area, a built-in alcove in the entryway, new waterproof laminate flooring, a remodeled kitchen, new light fixtures/LED lights, new patio door, a roof that was new in 2017, and a furnace and air conditioning that was installed in 2014.

The basement is ready for you to use as it is, or update with your own flair. The additional unattached oversize garage is insulated, and includes a window air conditioner.

A steal at just $300,000

This home is at 12051 Crocus St. NW. in Coon Rapids and is listed at just $300,000.

To receive more details about this real estate listing, reach out to Barb Carnes now.

