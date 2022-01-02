Garage explosion in Minneapolis leaves man in 'serious condition'

Pixabay

Minneapolis fire officials are investigating an apparent garage explosion that put one man in the hospital late New Year's Day.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of 13th Ave SE, where crews arrived to find one garage "leveled" and a neighboring garage on fire.

According to a news release, firefighters found one male victim in the back of his pickup truck "parked outside of the debris of the garage that had exploded." He was conscious but "somewhat incoherent" with burn injuries, and was subsequently taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Despite challenges created by the subzero temperatures, crews were able to put out the fires in both garages with minimal effect on nearby homes. No one else was injured in the incident.

Investigators are now looking into the cause of the explosion that started it.

Minnesota is now in the most dangerous time of the year where fires are concerned; according to the State Fire Marshal, "most home fires occur in the winter" due to increased use of heaters.