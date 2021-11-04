Garbage truck driver killed in rollover in southern Minnesota

A 53-year-old Rochester man was killed when he crashed his garbage truck on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

According to the State Patrol's report, Dean Allen Sinnwell was driving a garbage truck on westbound I-90 just before noon when he entered the median and rolled over.

The 2018 Mack dump truck came to a rest on the south side of the eastbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 183 in Windom Township, Mower County.

Sinnwell was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.