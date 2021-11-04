Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Garbage truck driver killed in rollover in southern Minnesota
Publish date:

Garbage truck driver killed in rollover in southern Minnesota

The crash happened on Interstate 90 near Austin.
Author:

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped)

The crash happened on Interstate 90 near Austin.

A 53-year-old Rochester man was killed when he crashed his garbage truck on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota, on Wednesday. 

According to the State Patrol's report, Dean Allen Sinnwell was driving a garbage truck on westbound I-90 just before noon when he entered the median and rolled over. 

The 2018 Mack dump truck came to a rest on the south side of the eastbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 183 in Windom Township, Mower County. 

Sinnwell was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Garrett Bradbury
MN Vikings

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury lands on COVID list

Bradbury was vaccinated in the spring.

sports betting las vegas casino
MN News

Lawmaker plans to introduce bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota

Previous efforts to legalize sports wagering have gone nowhere at the capital.

FLickr - vaccine COVID - SELF Magazine
MN Coronavirus

Deadline for workplace COVID vaccine, testing requirements revealed

The rule affects all employers with 100 or more workers.

oak haven 1
MN Property

Gallery: Log home on 80 wooded acres on the market for $1.25M

The home offers privacy and wildlife from the woods to the gardens and meadows.

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Walmart road rage assault: Victim seriously injured after attack

The police department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 4

The latest from MDH.

pixabay bull
MN News

Driver injured after crashing into bull running loose on highway

The bull died in the collision.

Dodge Center
MN Coronavirus

SE MN school district moves to distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

The district aims to be back for in-person learning by early next week.

minneapolis police
MN News

MPD addresses 'widespread rumors' about Halloween homicide

Police say misinformation has led to threats and harassment.

deer
MN News

New CWD case suspected days before deer opener in Minnesota

The deer was harvested in northwestern Minnesota, outside the DNR's CWD zones.

state patrol
MN News

Fatal crashes Wednesday in Crow Wing, Mower, Renville counties

Three people were killed in the crashes.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Garbage truck driver killed in rollover in southern Minnesota

The crash happened on Interstate 90 near Austin.

Related

ambulance, crash
MN News

Woman fatally pinned in rollover crash in Minneapolis

The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-90 in southern MN

The crash happened Saturday night in Martin County.

MN News

Driver ejected, killed in rollover crash north of Litchfield

The crash happened at approximately 8:05 a.m. Tuesday.

motorcycle
MN News

Crash in southern Minnesota kills motorcyclist

The crash happened Saturday at Highway 42 and County Road 14 in Highland Township.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Driver runs over 32-year-old Burnsville man lying on the highway

The pedestrian died of his injuries.

ATV
MN News

Driver killed in ATV rollover crash north of Alexandria

The crash occurred in Douglas County Sunday evening.

ambulance
MN News

Child dies, driver critically injured in crash on I-90 in Faribault County

The crash happened at approximately 11:24 p.m. Tuesday.

ambulance
MN News

SUV driver killed in crash with semi-truck in Dakota County

The crash happened Monday morning.