Gas leak closes France Avenue by Southdale mall in Edina

Fire officials have shut down both directions of France Avenue from 66th Street to 69th Street because of a gas leak Wednesday morning.

According to Edina Fire Department, crews are responding to the leak and it is considered "low risk to the area," but France Avenue will likely be closed for two hours between 66th and 69th.

That area is specific to the Southdale Center, which is directly between 66th and 69th. M Health Fairview Southdale is a block north of the restricted area.

The announcement was made at 9:49 a.m., so it could be cleared up by noon.