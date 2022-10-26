Skip to main content
Gas leak closes France Avenue by Southdale mall in Edina

Gas leak closes France Avenue by Southdale mall in Edina

The area is directly west of Southdale Center.

Rusty Clark, Flickr

The area is directly west of Southdale Center.

Fire officials have shut down both directions of France Avenue from 66th Street to 69th Street because of a gas leak Wednesday morning. 

According to Edina Fire Department, crews are responding to the leak and it is considered "low risk to the area," but France Avenue will likely be closed for two hours between 66th and 69th. 

That area is specific to the Southdale Center, which is directly between 66th and 69th. M Health Fairview Southdale is a block north of the restricted area. 

The announcement was made at 9:49 a.m., so it could be cleared up by noon. 

Next Up

road closed, detour
MN News

Gas leak closes France Avenue by Southdale mall in Edina

The area is directly west of Southdale Center.

Spice india
MN Food & Drink

One of highest Google-rated Indian restaurants in U.S. is in Minneapolis

The Spice & Tonic Indian Cuisine & Bar has an outstanding star rating after hundreds of reviews.

state patrol
MN News

Man, 40, killed in SUV crash in southwest Minnesota

He was driving on Minnesota Highway 91 when it happened.

Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 8.44.06 AM
MN Food & Drink

Popular food truck El Norte Kitchen to stop service

Halloween will be its final day in operation.

Trump Jensen
MN News

Former president Donald Trump endorses Scott Jensen for governor

It follows his endorsement of Kim Crockett for Secretary of State.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN Shopping

Five upcoming openings to watch at Mall of America

The mall revealed some new retailers and attractions that will open in the coming months.

image
MN News

3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested after Hwy. 77, I-494 chase

Bloomington police announced the arrests Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 7.43.49 PM
MN News

Pedestrian killed by driver in downtown Red Wing

The victim is a 55-year-old woman.

Viking Lakes
MN News

Ellison sues subcontractor accused of obstructing wage theft investigation

The company has performed subcontract work at numerous construction sites around the Twin Cities, including the Viking Lakes project.

Trump Crockett
MN News

Trump endorses MN's Kim Crockett, who called 2020 elections 'the big rig'

It's the former president's first Minnesota endorsement ahead of the mid-terms.

IE2018_LPHERO_GROUP_LAPTOP_Optimized
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

image
MN News

Roseville: 1 dead, 4 injured in teen boy's alleged attack on his family

Authorities are expected to share further information Tuesday afternoon.

Related

Mika-il Compton, Zaynab Compton
MN News

Children missing from Southdale Center found safe

The two young children had been reported missing after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

74612473_2161162150651211_2401953412246667264_o
MN Shopping

Southdale Center opens 4 new stores for the holidays

The new shops are only available during the holiday season.

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 4.54.42 PM
MN News

FBI, police investigating bank robbery at Edina's 50th and France

An ATM technician was robbed by four men at a U.S. Bank.

image
MN News

Teens arrested after purse-snatching spree in Edina, Minneapolis

The three boys each face felony charges.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 9.24.37 AM
MN Shopping

Faribault Mill opens new location at 50th and France

The new location is meant to replace the company's old store in Linden Hills.

Twin Cities Premium Outlets
MN Shopping

More Twin Cities malls follow Mall of America in closing down

A few still remain open, however.

Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 9.51.49 AM
MN News

Video shows intense, hissing gas leak that caused Ham Lake evacuation

"It was so loud we couldn’t hear each other if we were more than 2 feet away."

image
MN News

1 in custody following incident in Edina near Interlachen Country Club

Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and avoid the area.