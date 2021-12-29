Georgia man killed in crash on wintry Twin Cities highway

A Georgia man died when the transit van he was driving left the road and rolled in Minnesota.

Caleb Evans was traveling north on Highway 52 in Inver Grove Heights Monday evening, the Minnesota State Patrol said. At around 8:50 p.m., the 63-year-old's Ford transit van went off the road at Briggs Drive, hitting the guard rail left of the highway and then rolling.

Evans, from Dublin, Georgia, died at the scene, the State Patrol said.

The agency does not believe alcohol was involved, though Evans was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck. The State Patrol described road conditions as snowy and icy.

Preliminary data from the traffic safety division, through Dec. 28, shows there have been 494 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is 100 more than were recorded in 2020.