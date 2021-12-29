Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Georgia man killed in crash on wintry Twin Cities highway
Publish date:

Georgia man killed in crash on wintry Twin Cities highway

The State Patrol said the road was snowy and icy at the time of the wreck.
Author:

Minnesota State Patrol

The State Patrol said the road was snowy and icy at the time of the wreck.

A Georgia man died when the transit van he was driving left the road and rolled in Minnesota.

Caleb Evans was traveling north on Highway 52 in Inver Grove Heights Monday evening, the Minnesota State Patrol said. At around 8:50 p.m., the 63-year-old's Ford transit van went off the road at Briggs Drive, hitting the guard rail left of the highway and then rolling.

Evans, from Dublin, Georgia, died at the scene, the State Patrol said.

The agency does not believe alcohol was involved, though Evans was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck. The State Patrol described road conditions as snowy and icy. 

Preliminary data from the traffic safety division, through Dec. 28, shows there have been 494 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is 100 more than were recorded in 2020. 

Next Up

state patrol
MN News

Georgia man killed in crash on wintry Twin Cities highway

The State Patrol said the road was snowy and icy at the time of the wreck.

duluth mn flickr jacob norlund
MN News

Duluth declares its 1st ever official snow emergency

Parts of the city saw 10 inches of snow during this week's winter storms.

vehicle car
MN News

5 vehicles stolen in fewer than 24 hours in Golden Valley

Police are reminding people not to leave their car unattended when it's running.

Jayme Williams
MN News

41-year-old Itasca County deputy dies after battling COVID-19

Jayme Williams was hospitalized with the virus on Dec. 15.

First Ave
MN Lifestyle

Growing list of venues canceling New Year's Eve parties due to omicron

From music venues to mini golf courses, venues are nixing plans to ring in the new year.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 8.10.07 AM
MN Gophers

Gophers cap season with dominant win over West Virginia in bowl game

Minnesota's massive lineman gave the Gophers an early lead on Tuesday night.

stolen SUV crop
MN News

Parent grabs child out of car during carjacking; 3 teens arrested

The stolen vehicle was used in at least two other robberies on Tuesday.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant gets closer to return but Wolves fall to Knicks

The Wolves star was one of three players that cleared the NBA's Health and Safety protocols on Tuesday.

270282513_4753457464747261_5124499221496002922_n
MN News

2 Minnesota snowmobilers killed by avalanche in Montana

The men were among a party of 8 when the "large avalanche" struck.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Don't compare Justin Jefferson to Stefon Diggs, but Jefferson's frustrations matter

Two seasons into his record-setting career, Justin Jefferson is yet to see his team above .500

Kyle Sloter
MN Vikings

Vikings bring back preseason god Kyle Sloter

The Vikings have brought back a fan favorite.

Related

hwy 52 mndot camera 12-15-2021
MN News

1 person killed in chain reaction crash involving 6 vehicles

A total of 11 people were involved in the wreck.

state patrol
MN News

Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 in Benton County

Minnesota is nearing 500 deaths on the roads this year.

state patrol
MN News

Bemidji driver, 21, killed after leaving highway and hitting culvert

A passenger, also 21 years old, was injured in the one-vehicle wreck.

State Patrol
MN News

Woman killed in crash with cargo truck west of Twin Cities

The fatal crash involved a compact SUV and a cargo truck.

unsplash car fire stock - crop
MN News

19-year-old dies in fiery crash on Twin Cities highway

When first responders arrived, they found the car "fully engulfed in flames."

State Patrol
MN News

52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road

The crash happened Tuesday morning.

state patrol
MN News

3 killed in trio of crashes in Minnesota on Monday

The crashes happened in St. Louis, Winona and Carver counties.

State Patrol
MN News

Woman killed when sedan collides with semi-trailer

It happened in a small town just outside Mankato.