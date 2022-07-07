Get the home and access to Lake Minnetonka's beautiful shoreline

Welcome to the Pelican Point unique townhome community with lakeshore access

Dream of waking up to glistening waters on Lake Minnetonka each morning? Well, your dream is here!

This stunning lake community is truly a one-of-a-kind gem! Association-owned and maintained lakeshore common area with lush park-like grounds, boat house, fire pit and over 1000' of pristine shoreline. Covered boat slips are available through the association for an additional fee. The Pelican Point common area is a very popular social gathering place for residents.

2908 Pelican Point Circle

This home features include a vaulted living room with spectacular views of the lake and a large light-filled open floor plan in the dining/kitchen. The kitchen has a generous island with wood shaker-style custom cabinets.

The owner's main floor bedroom and bathroom have direct lake views with a custom built-in closet. Walk out lower level has a grand family room with fireplace, built-in wet bar, 2 bedrooms a 4 season porch. The home is on the market for $1,395,000.

