Girl, 10, run over by semi trailer on sidewalk in Crookston

The girl was riding her bike when she was struck at approximately 6:15 p.m. Monday.

A 10-year-old girl who was riding her bike on a sidewalk in Crookston is fighting for her life after being run over by a semi.

The State Patrol says the Mack semi was westbound on Hwy. 2 around 6:15 p.m. Monday when the driver attempted to turn north onto North Broadway, striking the child on the sidewalk.

"The semi trailer crossed up onto the sidewalk while making the turn running over a child," Sgt. Jesse Grabow tweeted.

The girl, who is from Crookston, was transported to RiverView Health hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The person behind the wheel of the semi was a 73-year-old man from Mahnomen, Minnesota.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters