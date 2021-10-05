Girl, 10, run over by semi trailer on sidewalk in Crookston

October 5, 2021
Girl, 10, in life-threatening condition after being run over by semi trailer on sidewalk in Crookston
Publish date:

The girl was riding her bike when she was struck at approximately 6:15 p.m. Monday.
Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A 10-year-old girl who was riding her bike on a sidewalk in Crookston is fighting for her life after being run over by a semi. 

The State Patrol says the Mack semi was westbound on Hwy. 2 around 6:15 p.m. Monday when the driver attempted to turn north onto North Broadway, striking the child on the sidewalk. 

"The semi trailer crossed up onto the sidewalk while making the turn running over a child," Sgt. Jesse Grabow tweeted. 

The girl, who is from Crookston, was transported to RiverView Health hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The person behind the wheel of the semi was a 73-year-old man from Mahnomen, Minnesota. 

